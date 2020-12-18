How to Backup a DVD in 5 Minutes

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Have you ever needed to backup a DVD? Thanks to MacX DVD Ripper Pro you can do it in record time and with the best speed without loss of quality. This app has been updated with interesting news, in addition to the fact that we are pleased to inform you about a Christmas season promotion that you cannot miss. Buy MacX DVD Ripper Pro for $ 29.95 for Holiday Promotion (normally $ 67.95, 56% off). MacX DVD Ripper Pro, the best app to make backup copies of a DVD, is updated with interesting news

If you have a recently released DVD, MacX DVD Ripper Pro will do the copy without problem.

Safe, fast and best quality DVD backups

Don’t miss out on the incredible MacX 4 in 1 multimedia discount voucher

MacX DVD Ripper Pro, the best app to make backup copies of a DVD, is updated with interesting news

Perhaps the DVD format is no longer the most widely used, because there are already newer solutions on the market starting with cloud services that store files. However, it may we have a good amount of home movies or DVDs stored and we want to have them on our Mac or personal computer. MacX DVD Ripper Pro is the DVD ripper that is compatible with any format offering the best speed without loss of quality.

It may be an old, new, damaged or unplayable DVD, MacX DVD Ripper Pro will read it without any problem. Extract any type of content, from ISO images and folders in all types of formats to MP4, HEVC / H.265, H.264, MOV, FLV, MPEG4, AVI, QT, MP3 and more.

MacXDVD performs the procedure in a record time of 5 minutes, you can also host the copy on your computer or make it more compact to store on your iPhone, iPad or Android mobile.

Due to the state-of-the-art technology used to release movies or DVD content with 99 titles, or file sizes larger than 40 GB, these discs cannot be copied. Typically, the software used may get stuck, may be incompletely encoded, or playback may fail within its first few seconds.

MacX DVD features a hardware acceleration algorithm titled Hyper-Threading, with which it performs batch conversion and makes the most of our Mac’s CPU and GPU. This translates into an output quality similar to the original. The average process time ranges from 5 to 10 minutes.