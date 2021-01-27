How to better adjust Siri’s responses when using it on your iPhone

- Advertisement -

Siri has been the assistant of Apple devices since 2011, that is, this year it turns a decade and in all that time has evolved exponentially to become an integral part of your various operating systems. Not only iOS, but also iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS, so on many occasions we do not want to get too involved and, seeing all the windows in which we can interact with it, we assume that its default configuration already offers us the better chances.

If you are one of those who regularly use this assistant, to compose messages, or put and remove songs when you drive with the car, I’m sure you’re interested in going one step further in the way you relate to Siri, better adjusting your answers and narrowing them down only to a space in which you are much more comfortable using it.

Let’s fine tune your settings

Practically our relationship with Siri, as far as configuration is concerned, is limited to the moment we take the iPhone out of the box and iOS invites us to calibrate our voice. From there we forget forever, unless you want to touch some of its functions a little. As for example the call “Voice responses”, which will allow us to choose when your voice can be heard after any interaction.

Fine-tune Siri settings on your iPhone.

As a general rule, Siri understands that if we have the mobile muted, we do not want to hear your voice, so it is automatically deactivated. Which leads the phone to the fact that with whatever order we give it, we only hear that characteristic sound effects that indicates that the assistant is waiting. To change it we go to the “Settings” and then to “Siri and Search”. Then click on the switch that you will see to the right of “Activate when hearing ‘Hey Siri'”. You will see that a series of functions are displayed just below.

We go to the “Siri Answers” and we will see three alternatives inside. On the one hand, the one that appears by default, which is that the voice responses are only given “If the silent mode is deactivated” but, we, we prefer the first one, the “Always” one, so that it doesn’t matter how we have the phone, the voice will always be heard. The only problem with this setting is if you go down the street, or on a bus (for example), and you don’t want Siri to be heard rumbling everywhere. For these cases, We recommend using helmets (Airpods, for example) so that everything I tell you is only heard by you. So the moment of silence is not abruptly broken and when you get home, you will be able to interact with the assistant in a much faster and more natural way.