How to block access to a web page

The Internet is a large repository that houses the most varied websites, which can be accessed by anyone with a connection, regardless of whether they are pages with content suitable for all audiences or with special content for adults, to which children or young people should not have access, for example.

Resorting to parental control software can be a solution to block access to web pages, something that you can also achieve in the different existing browsers

To control the web pages that our children see, parental control software can be used or directly configure the web browser of each computer connected at home to prevent them from accessing certain portals.

The steps to block pages vary depending on the web browser used. In this sense, and so that you are calmer with what your children see on the network, below, we will tell you how to block Internet sites in the different web browsers that you can use on your computer:

-Google Chrome: from Google Chrome it is not possible to block web pages properly, but it is possible to stop access to the content of any of them. To do this, enter the “advanced settings” of the browser by pressing the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. Then, click on “Privacy and security” / “Content settings” and block “images” and “JavaScript”. The latter is a programming language that enables pop-up windows and other resources within the page.

In case you want a more intense block, you can install an extension in Chrome. You can do it with “Block List” that what it does is eliminate the added pages from the Google search results. Also, you can use another extension called “BlockSite” that allows you to add keywords or websites directly, so that they cannot be opened from the web browser, even for certain periods. Another similar option is “TinyFilter” but easier to use.

-Firefox: to block a web page in Firefox, you have to download an extension that filters out those sites that you do not want to see or do not want to appear in the search results of Google and other search engines. One widely used is “BlockSite”, which is downloaded and placed as an extension in the browser.

Once done, a W will appear in the Firefox search bar and when pressed, it will ask if you want to add the current view page to the unwanted list. This must be done with each website that you want to block and if you try to open it, a message will appear indicating that you must enter a previously configured password. Also, you can enter the extension’s settings and manually add each website.

-Safari: is the official browser for iPhone, iPad and computers with MacOS, from where you can block websites. The first thing you should do is enter the “Settings” of the web browser and click on “General”. Find the “Restrictions” option by scrolling the screen down. Then, click on “Activate Restrictions”, and you will have to enter a password that will keep unwanted web pages blocked. Having registered the password, enter “Authorized Content” and click on “Websites”. To finish, you just have to click on “Limit Adult Content” and then on “Never allow” and that is where the URLs of the sites you want to block are added.

-Edge: Beyond installing an extension in Edge, the Windows web browser, there is a trick that can be applied for Windows 10. The first thing is to look for the notepad and press the right mouse button on the screen and select the option «Run as administrator”. When the notepad opens, press the “File” tab and then “Open”. Try that the address to search for files is this “C: Windows System32 drivers etc” and select the file called “Host” and open it. At the end of the file you must add the following: «127.0.0.1 [Dirección web a bloquear]»And the websites listed in this file will not be seen in the Edge web browser.

