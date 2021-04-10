web
How to block (before the arrival of the ATT) the tracking of applications on your iPhone

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
It will be with iOS 14.5 when the so-called ATT, or App Tracking Transparency, promises to revolutionize the world of smartphones by giving them back all control over the information shared by users, finally reaches the iPhone. From that moment, all applications will have the obligation (at least on iOS) to go through the process of obtaining the express consent of those affected before collecting a single byte of information. But while that comes, the apps that follow us everywhere, that collect our browsing history, applications we use, GPS location data, etc., will continue to squeeze the last weeks before a blockade that nobody knows how will impact markets such as that of advertising. So if you want to prevent the free bar from continuing, this is what you have to do now on your iPhone. Even if you activate it, it could follow the tracking It must be said that, until iOS 14.5 arrives, we are still moving in the realm of good intentions. That is, developers do not have the obligation to ask us if we want to be tracked, so until the arrival of the patch, they can continue to do so even if they do not ask us anything. Even so, there are some apps that have already begun to request that permission from users, ahead of the deadline set by Apple and it is for those cases that we are going to focus. To verify that we have activated the function for apps to request permission to track us, we must go to the “Settings” of the terminal and then enter the “Privacy” section. You will see two options at the top and the second is the one we are looking for. The one that indicates “Tracking”. We tap on it to access a page that shows us the possibility of turning off that permission request from the developers. Obviously we activate the function so that, at least the apps that are updated with this ATT directive ask us if we let them track us. In case one of them already does, they will appear just below, where we point out the two that these days are already asking users. As always, it will be possible to revert any permission at any time in a general or individualized way, depending on what the body asks us at each moment. Hence, facing the arrival of the ATT, it is important to have the “Allow apps to request to track you” function active.

