How to block calls and entire prefixes on a Huawei mobile

By Brian Adam
How to block calls and entire prefixes on a Huawei mobile

One of the advantages of customization layers compared to pure Android is that they tend to go further in some sections where pure Android remains on the surface. Huawei includes several interesting additions in EMUI, and one of them is a complete system to block phone numbers.

All Android mobiles allow you to block phone numbers, although the options may vary or be more or less extensive. In the case of Huawei, a configuration is included in the Optimizer section with which you can manage in an advanced way which calls you want to block, being able to block up to whole prefixes.

Initial setup

In most Android mobiles, the normal thing is that the options on blocking calls are found in the phone application. Not so in EMUI, which for some reason includes it in the Optimizer app, accessible from the app drawer.

One of the sections of this app is Filter, which is where you can precisely configure the blocking of calls and SMS messages on your mobile. From this section you can see a list of all recent calls and messages that have been blocked (if any). A good place to start configuring is at Filter rules.

Rulesfilter

Before you start adding whole phone numbers or prefixes, it never hurts to check the general call filter settings. To do this, enter Call filter rules. You will find in this section interesting options such as if you want to have different rules for each SIM card (in case you have several), if you want to block all calls except the numbers that you add to the white list or if you want to block unknown or private numbers / retained.

Call filter

By default, none of the above options are checked, so the mobile accepts all incoming calls except those that are included in the black list. Now, if the black list includes phone ranges, exceptions can be added by including them in the white list.

Block numbers and prefixes in EMUI

If you want block phone numbers on a Huawei mobile, you can do it from the phone application, by tapping on the information button and then on More, picking out Add to blacklist. Another way of doing it that implies that you do not need to wait for them to call you, is from the same section as before, Filter rules.

To block a phone number, you must enter Blacklist, and then press Add. EMUI allows you to add numbers to the blacklist in five ways:

  • Manually, writing the phone number

  • By prefixBy typing the beginning of the phone, all calls from numbers beginning with it will be blocked

  • From contacts, both those recorded on the mobile and recent calls

  • From calls, being able to easily choose the numbers that called you recently

  • From messages, to block sender numbers of the last SMS messages you have received

Filter prefix

Choose the option that best suits what you need and that’s it. EMUI will automatically reject calls that meet the condition, and the phone will not ring. What you will be shown is a notification that a call has been blocked, although it can be disabled.

If you want, hide notifications

Every time EMUI blocks a call or message, you are notified via a notification. If you prefer not to know anything about it, you can change the configuration from the same section of Filter rules, tapping on Receive notifications.

Notif

There are three options available: receive notifications of all blocked numbers, receive notifications of numbers that have been blocked but are not on the black list, and never send notifications. You can continue to see the calls that have been blocked from the section Filter of the Optimizer app.

