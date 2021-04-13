How to block the new Chrome tracking system on your computer

- Advertisement -

Google already advanced many months ago that third-party cookies had their days numbered. Those small files that are stored on our computer and that serve so that companies, websites and other internet actors know what our customs are to offer us, either personalized advertising according to our tastes, or collect data on customs, habits of use and a long etc. The fact is that since last week, Google has already put in Chrome the new system that will replace those third-party cookies, with something they have called FLoC, and that is radically different from what we have seen so far, already It does not personalize for each user, but rather creates groups where each one is sorted by type. And since these criteria are not known, it is only possible to speculate that there will be a segmentation by tastes? Browsing history? Political leanings? Economic status? … How do we block that FLoC? Although cookies will continue to exist for some time (presumably until 2023), this new Google system has already begun to take its first steps, despite the voices that begged not to do so to those of Mountain View, so we will all have already started to be cataloged. As pointed out from DuckDuck GO, we will be “automatically placed in a group based on our browsing history (” cohort “). The websites we visit will be able to immediately access this group FLoC ID and use it to target ads or content for you.” . So to avoid this new tool, and until more details are known of how this categorization really affects, from the DuckDuck GO browser they have developed a Chrome extension to close the door and prevent, for the moment, nobody catalogs us within any group. So to install it you just have to go to its official page and click on the blue “Add to Chrome” button. It will instantly be active, putting a small barrier between our computer and that FLoC. How does this extension work? Well, it basically acts on two elements that are transcendental: on the one hand it prevents us from being visible to the advertising tracking networks by blocking all hidden trackers and, on the other, it allows us to carry out private searches that do not share data with the engine, in this case Google (or any other), which is the starting point of this cataloging of the user to offer from that moment a more segmented and focused advertising.