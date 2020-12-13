How to block websites in Safari from your iPhone or iPad

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - In the times when malicious information, fake news and sites that compromise the security of our device, it is necessary to know how to block websites while browsing with our iPhone or iPad. Or also, If you leave your iPhone or iPad to the minors of the house, we suggest you read the following tutorial in which we will show you how to block websites in Safari for iPhone or iPad. This is possible thanks to the «Screen Time» function. Why block websites in Safari?

Each of us is aware of what we see on the Internet while we surf, but perhaps we have had a problem in a specific site with pop-up windows or advertising tabs are enabled for sites that we do not want to see. In a second instance, let’s take the example of the little ones. They can be your children, nephews or minor relatives who can enter Safari and access certain sites without intention. You can apply these restrictions in the “Screen time” section. Let’s go there!

Limit the content that can be seen in Safari on your iPhone or iPad

You must have the “Screen Time” function activated. You find it in the Settings app -> Screen time. Later, in this same section, you have to select the option «Content restrictions».

After, Activate the first option called “Content and Privacy Restrictions.” You will see that there are a good number of restrictions but the one that interests us in this post is “Web Content”. You will find it after App Clips. By default, it will be configured as “Unrestricted access”. Change the options depending on what you want to limit.

Limit adult websites (allow and block websites in Safari)

This option may be the easiest to configure since you will have to enter those websites that you want to allow and block at the same time. Do you already have a list of safe and unsafe sites?