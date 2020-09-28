How to build a European JP Morgan

The European midsize bank mosaic is a major weak point for the bloc. Andrea Enria, who chairs the supervisory board of the ECB, is doing his bit to facilitate cross-border mergers. But creating a lender with the weight to rival America’s giants requires politicians to make it a priority.

The five largest banks in the euro zone by assets (BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Santander, Société Générale and Deutsche Bank) have a combined market value of 110 billion and generated 22 billion of profits in 2019. JP Morgan alone is worth double, and produced 38% more net profit.

This lack of scale worries the continent’s banking executives, but it should also worry finance ministers, such as Olaf Scholz of Germany and Bruno Le Maire of France. The operating costs of the five largest European lenders will consume 66% of combined revenues this year, compared to just 58% for JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup.

The American giants also push expensive technology investments further: JP Morgan can spread the cost of developing, for example, a new fixed income trading system over a much larger number of transactions than its counterparts at Deutsche and BNP. The mismatch consolidates Europeans’ status as laggards in technology, eroding their market share. Of the stock, fixed income, currency and commodity trading income earned by the industry’s top 12 players in the 18 months prior to the end of June, Deutsche, BNP and SocGen together pocketed just 13.6%.

Such dominance of the United States generates a risky dependence of European companies on American balance sheets. JPMorgan, Citi, BofA and Goldman Sachs were bookrunners on 25% of German syndicated loans in the first half of 2019. A year later that proportion had halved, as the Americans pulled out just as the affected companies because of the pandemic they needed more cash.

Mega-mergers like the one JP Morgan created are a solution to Europe’s shortcomings of scale. A union of Deutsche and BNP, for example, would have a larger and more diversified balance sheet. Your technology investments in wholesale and retail banking would have a bigger impact. Enria and the ECB are trying lately to make operations easier. In a July document, the supervisor said that merging banks can use existing custom models to assess the risk of different assets. This makes it easier for CEOs to predict how much capital the combined entity will need.

The regulator is also making a virtue of the fact that European bank shares are consistently trading below book value. Buying a lender for less than the book value of its net assets creates a capital gain (badwill) that the acquirer can use to cover the costs of the merger and write off bad debt.

Nor will the ECB necessarily add extra capital charges after a trade. In fact, supervisors even have the power to ignore cross-border exposures within the euro zone when calculating whether the combined bank should have more capital under the global standards for systemically important banks, known as G-SIBs. That could protect some combinations from having to build a significantly higher mattress.

The profusions message from the ECB helped grease the wheels of the CaixaBank-Bankia de España union. But that relatively small combination underscores that most of the European bank mergers have been domestic affairs.

There is not much Enria can do about it. Cross-border mergers tend to be light on cost savings, such as branch closures. French, German and Italian mortgages, for example, are covered by different consumer protection regulations and bankruptcy laws. National bodies are also getting in the way. In theory, a pan-European bank can shift excess liquidity to the most attractive loan opportunities. However, while that is technically possible under the European Capital Requirements Regulation, regulators in Germany and other countries have blocked it. They are concerned that money from local savers will end up financing, say, loans to Italian SMEs. The regulatory playing field is just as uneven when it comes to capital. ING and SocGen are in the same risk category in the G-SIB rankings. But the Dutch’s CET1 ratio was almost 2 percentage points higher than that of the French at the end of 2019, mainly due to a systemic risk charge imposed by the central bank of the Netherlands.

The elimination of these discrepancies is above Enria. European governments are reluctant to give more power to their sole regulator, as national taxpayers could still be trapped if a large bank fails.

But there are glimmers of hope. In 2019, Scholz broke a taboo in Germany by calling for a common deposit guarantee scheme. More recently, European governments agreed to issue common debt as part of the response to the pandemic. Both could be seen as preliminary steps towards greater banking integration.

The pandemic has highlighted the role that large and diversified lenders can play in keeping companies afloat in a liquidity crisis. If they are serious about building a European JP Morgan, national regulators and politicians will have to lay the foundations.