How to cancel a subscription on iPhone

You may have subscribed to a payment application on your iPhone mobile phone and you want to know how to cancel it but you don’t know how. It is something very common, for example you pay a month for a premium subscription to Tinder with the hope of meeting someone like you and you get it or – more common still – you see that this app is not for you and you do not want to continue paying. Or you download a trendy game and subscribe to its updates, or even pay for Spotify Premium but you don’t want to use it anymore and it’s worth it with the free account …

Subscribing to an app on iPhone is easy, but unsubscribing is not so easy

In all these cases, what you have to do is unsubscribe from whatever application. What happens is that, while registering and subscribing is usually very easy and is done directly from the Apple App Store, to unsubscribe you have to go to another section of your mobile phone. You don’t even do it from the app you subscribed to. This often means that users cannot find it and despair trying to cancel any of the services they have subscribed to.

But don’t worry because if you want to unsubscribe from a service on your iPhone, we will explain how you have to do it in a few steps. Take note:

-The first thing you have to do is open the “Settings” app found on your iPhone mobile phone, usually on the home screen.

-Click now on your profile picture. This is important, because it will open your account setup options. Among them, look for the one that says “Subscriptions.”

-There you will see all the subscriptions that you have active at this moment. You just have to select the one you want to unsubscribe and click on “Cancel subscription”

