How to cancel a WhatsApp account

There are many reasons to cancel a WhatsApp account. It may be that a new account has been created or because the user of said account has decided do not use the platform again Messaging system owned by Facebook since 2014, because it prefers to use other platforms such as Telegram.

When deleting a WhatsApp account, its information cannot be recovered, nor can it be activated again.

Whatever the reason, deleting a WhatsApp account is a simple task that any user without advanced computer skills can carry out. To cancel an account on the platform, it is only necessary to follow a series of very easy steps that we are going to explain to you.

The first step necessary to delete the account will be to access the application from the mobile phone that has the account we want to delete associated with it. Unlike other Facebook applications such as Instagram, it is not possible to unsubscribe from the desktop version. It is only possible to do it from the phone that has the associated account.

In this sense, if what you want is to change the phone number associated with an account, remember that the application allows you to make the change without having to cancel it.

Once inside the application, you must access “Settings” that appears in the upper right part of the application. In “Settings” you should look for the “Account” option that has a key-shaped icon next to its name.

Within «Account» the option «Delete account» appears, with an icon in the form of a garbage can next to its name. When clicking on the button, a new screen appears, with a warning that explains to the user that when deleting the account, all associated chats, message history, groups and backups stored in Google Drive will disappear. This screen also shows a button to change the phone number associated with the account.

At the bottom of the screen, the option to “Delete account” will appear. In this section you must enter the phone number associated with the account and press the “Delete account” button.

Once deleted, all data on the account will be permanently deleted after 90 days, so it will not be possible to recover the account in the future. At the same time, the platform’s documentation indicates that user information may be stored in its databases.

