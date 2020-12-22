How to capture the screen in CarPlay with the iPhone

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many of the fans of the apple brand surely use the benefits of CarPlay in the car, however, not many of us know how to make a screen shot, for this reason, this article will show you how to capture the screen of a screen shot. CarPlay with full resolution just like we do on all of our devices.

It may seem like an insignificant thing, but taking CarPlay screenshots can be useful for many reasons, whether you are a developer, you are sharing something on the screen to your contacts (it can be some unusual scene from Google Maps CarPlay or a Waze location), or that you are just curious how to do it.