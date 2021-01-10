How to change age on Tinder

- Advertisement -

If you are a Tinder user, it is more than possible that on some occasion you have met someone whose age is not what it says on their profile. It is even possible that he warns in his bio that it is wrong but that he “cannot change it.”

You may have mistrusted that user to the point of canceling the match. It is not surprising, nobody likes to be deceived and less in a dating app, where unfortunately lies are usually the order of the day … but in this case we must point out that changing age on Tinder is not so easy And therefore we may need to excuse our crush if it at least tells us about the mistake.

Is it possible to change the age on Tinder?

If you are the person whose profile reflects an age that you do not have and you want to change the age on Tinder, you should be aware that it is not an easy task. Mainly, because there are two elements that Tinder does not allow to change: neither the name nor the age. These are two pieces of information that you provide when registering and opening your account and that the application understands that they will not change. Since you give your date of birth, it will update itself as you grow older.

But what if you gave the wrong date of birth, for whatever reason? The only option you have is explain it to your potential contacts, either in the bio or when you start talking, or the most radical: delete your account and re-create another.

This can be done by clicking on the profile icon, where you will access your information. There, in the settings menu, go down and at the end you will find the option «Delete account». This way, your account will be permanently deleted and you can create another one including your real age.

However, this has a problem, and that is that all the matches you have made will be lost and the conversations will be deleted. They will not be saved even when you open the account again using the same phone number, so it is an option with consequences that you will have to assess. It may be a good idea to let the people you want to keep in touch with.

