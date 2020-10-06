How to change daily exercise goals on your Apple Watch

If you use an Apple Watch daily, it is certain that On some occasion you may have wondered who is responsible for deciding that every day we have to close those three rings which means having managed to burn 600 kilocalories, having done half an hour of physical exercise and, finally, having been standing up for at least half a day, that is, twelve hours. If you have lived obsessed with these circles and their rewards, you have to blame Apple that was the one that had the great idea to set those goals in a general way, both for those who barely move and for those who do not stop.

For a long time users (the most active) have complained that something as basic in the Apple Watch as those objectives could not be modified in any way. If you like to exercise permanently, it is very likely that half an hour is too short for you, so why not allow us to increase that amount of time to adapt it to our demands? The fact is that Apple has listened to those athletes and it is finally possible to change those minimums that a closed ring marks.

Change all the objectives as you please

So things and thanks to watchOS 7, it is now possible to modify those objectives and that is what we are going to do, in a quick and easy way. And the first thing is to go to the watch and press on the digital crown until all the apps installed on the smartwatch appear. Now you look for the Activity (the one with the three famous little circles) and wait for it to open. The first thing you will see is a summary of what we have been wearing during the day. We scroll to the bottom.

Modify the daily exercise goals on your Apple Watch.

Down there you will find the function we are looking for, which is “Change objectives”. You tap on it to access the core of the entire system and that already allows us to modify it. As you can see, you will have the opportunity to increase or reduce the amount of kilocalories (red) that you are going to burn every day, the minutes that each physical exercise session will last (green) and the hours that we spend standing (blue).

Change the objectives of the three rings.

Once we have fine-tuned those goals, tap on the last “Ok” button so they are stored on the Apple Watch. From now on, and depending on the requirement that you have imposed, those rings will be much simpler or complicated to close, so it would be good if we do not come up, lest later in the day to day we are down to see that there is no human way to complete the three daily challenges that we have modified.