How To Change The Background And Appearance On The Call Screen On Samsung Phones With One UI 3.0

One UI 3.0 continues to expand its domains and little by little we get to know some of the functions and possibilities it offers. Performance improvements, but also new options, like this one that now allows users to personalize your phone screen when you make a call.

An increasingly widespread layer among the latest models of the Korean manufacturer that allows have a plus of personalization when making or receiving a call. An aesthetic change both in the background and in the distribution of the information that appears on the screen.

Change the look in two clicks

And be careful, because to make the changes, we will only have to access the menu “Settings” when we enter the calls, an item accessible if we click on the menu with the three dots (hamburger), located in the right area. Once inside, we will see a series of options and we are going to look at the one with the title “Call wallpaper”.

Once inside, a new screen opens with two shortcuts; “Background” to change that, the screen background and “Design”, to change the layout of the information displayed on the screen.

With design” we can choose between the view that comes by default, with the image of the caller centered and the information below, or another in which the image is shifted to the right and the information is placed to one side.

For its part, with the “Fund” option, what we can do is establish a video of the ones we have in our gallery, to serve as animation while we make or receive a call. As a complement, the icon of a pair of scissors in the center allows us to cut and use a part of the video.

Once the configuration is chosen, we can click on view to see if the final result convinces us and if so, click on “Use as wallpaper” to apply the changes.