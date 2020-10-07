How to change the Instagram icon to use the ‘retro’ of ten years ago

We already announced it a few days ago, specifically on September 23, when Instagram announced that it was celebrating its tenth anniversary on October 6 in a very original way. So much that It was going to allow us to change the application icon for a whole catalog of alternatives Among which were those old cameras with which it appeared in 2010 and that respected the design norms of the iOS of the iPhone 4, and of the first Android that appeared at that time.

Thus, in the last few hours it has been possible to see how the community of the photographic social network has reacted positively to this possibility, which means going back to the beginning of one of the most successful apps in history. So We are going to tell you how you have to do to change that sophisticated icon that those of Facebook now have for that other one that awakens so many memories. Although if you prefer any of the other eleven that accompany the best known …

Let’s change the Instagram icon

It has to be said that the procedure to change that Instagram icon is the same on both iOS and Android, so following the steps for the Apple operating system you will not have problems. And the first thing is to go to “Settings”, which are more or less located in the same area of ​​the screen both in one OS and another.

Change the Instagram icon on iOS.

Once inside that configuration we will have to pull the screen down, as if we wanted to check for an update. We repeat this process twice and a pile of confetti will appear flying overjoyed, with a heading that invites us to celebrate the anniversary. Immediately after, you will see all those icons available that we can choose to change the appearance of the application. Now you just have to select the one you like the most. We, for example, have stayed with “Classic 2”, which premiered on August 31, 2011, just under a year after Instagram debuted in the app stores.

Although many believe that this was the first icon of the application, in reality there were two previous ones, which are the so-called “Classic” of October 27, 2010, and the “Original”, which was the one that really debuted with Instagram that October 6, ten years ago. Icon that, by the way, was not as beautiful as it has been painted for this anniversary of the social network.