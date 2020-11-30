How to change the name of a Wifi network

If you have a Wi-Fi network or wireless network at home, you can connect to the Internet from any smart device without having to connect to a cable, thanks to the fact that the signal is transmitted through a router that works as a gateway to the home network.

Changing the name and password of a Wi-Fi network provides greater security when connecting wireless devices

When a router is purchased and installed -or one is received by the telephone operator with which the Internet service has been contracted- most users leave their default configuration, with the password and network name Wi-Fi as it comes from the factory, instead of customizing it, which makes it easier for other people to connect to that network as well.

If you have left the previously configured data that the equipment brings, here we will tell you how to change it to make it more difficult for strangers or hackers to access your network, and prevent your Wi-Fi from being stolen:

-The first thing is to enter the website of the manufacturer or administrator of the router. This information is reflected in the box where the equipment came identified with the domain name of a website or with an IP address, which is made up of a series of numbers.

-When you find this web address, put it in a browser. The system will ask you for an administrator username and password, which also usually comes in the router’s instructions.

-The interface may vary from one device to another, but what you should look for is the option to configure the name of the Wi-Fi, also known as SSID, or Service Set Identifier.

-When locating this parameter, you can configure it with the name you want so that you can remember it and identify it in the list of Wi-Fi networks detected by the device you want to connect.

-In that same section or in another call, for example, “security” or “privacy” is the field to change the password. There, you can enter the box and delete the current one to place a new one.

-Finally, verify that the connection type is WPA2, it is a wireless network protection system that routers bring, which serves to correct errors in previous systems in the new Internet connection standard 8002.11i.

How to choose a good name for your Wifi network

Placing a Wi-Fi network name or password lightly is not highly recommended. Next, we will give you some tips on how to better configure your router:

There are users who choose unrecognizable names and there are also those who select funny names for their Wi-Fi network. In general, it is not bad, as long as this identifier does not reveal personal data of the user, such as the floor of the residence or the number of the house.

In the case of a business or commercial premises, the name or acronym of the place can be used so that customers can quickly identify it. What should not be used are generic names or names that represent public access, because people could believe that it is an open network and when trying to enter they collapse the router, since it must attend to each request, regardless of whether they are or not. successful in identification.

When choosing the password for your Wi-Fi, you will have to follow a series of recommendations, such as those that we explained in the following article.

.