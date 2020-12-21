How to change the name of your mobile to easily identify it

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

All phones and tablets with Android operating system are baptized with a generic name which usually matches the model of it. This name is the one that is shown when we do a search to link them via bluetooth with other devices, when we are going to install a Google Play app from the computer, etc. If we have another mobile around us that is the same model, then we can hardly tell one from the other. It is even possible that we are not very clear about the exact model of our phone.

To avoid this, it is best to change the default name of our mobile phone. In this way, we can quickly identify it anytime. To do this, the first thing we have to do is go to the phone settings, something we can do if we open the application directly Settings or if we slide down the notification window and touch the gear icon.

Change the name of the mobile in iOS and Android

Once done, we will have to scroll through the different options until we find “About of the phone“Or”Over the phone”. The name may vary depending on the manufacturer or the version of the operating system, it is even possible that we previously have to enter the option System. Either way, we select this option and then we tap on Device name.

SmartLife

Again, depending on the manufacturer and the version of the system, we may have to click on the name edit icon or we will simply see the editable field with the name of the phone. Therefore, we delete the default name and write the name that we want to give to our mobile. That name will be the one that appears when we want to link it with a headset, the car hands-free, transfer files via bluetooth to another device, etc.

Once we have given it the name we want, we save the changes and we left the settings. From that moment on, we will be able to verify that the name of our phone has changed. To do this, it is enough to have bluetooth activated and from another mobile or bluetooth device perform a search for nearby devices. Our telephone number should appear in the list with the name we just gave it. Now, it will be much easier to find it whenever we need to synchronize it or connect it with other devices.

In the event that we have a iPhone, the steps to follow are similar. The first thing we must do go to the Setting and tap on the option general. Once there, the first line will show us the name of the device, we touch on it to edit it, we write the name we want and click on Ok or OK.