How to change the phone number in WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows modify the number linked to the WhatsApp account on the same phone or a new one. This transfers all your account information, including your profile picture, name, information, group chats, and settings from your old phone number to your new one. However, if you change the phone number and continue using the same device for the new number, you will still have the chat history available on the phone.

Modifying the linked number removes the WhatsApp account linked to that number, and contacts will no longer see it in their WhatsApp contact lists. You will have to notify them of the change so that they can change the number in their contact book so they can continue to communicate with you. You can choose if you want your contacts to receive a notification about the number change or not. This only applies to individual contacts, since group chats will notify you that you have changed your phone number, even if you choose not to notify your contacts.

Before changing the phone number you should make sure that your new phone number can receive SMS messages or phone calls, and that it has an active mobile connection. In addition, you should confirm that the old phone number is currently registered in WhatsApp (to do this, open WhatsApp, touch “More options” and in the “Settings” section, touch your profile photo.

If you want to change your phone number on WhatsApp, the steps to follow will depend on whether you use a mobile phone with an Android operating system or an iOS operating system. Here we tell you what you should do:

How to change WhatsApp number on Android

If you want to change the WhatsApp phone number on Android and continue using the same device, you must do the following:

-Open WhatsApp and go to More options> Settings> Account> Change number> NEXT.

-Enter the old phone number in the first field and the new one in the second.

-Click on next and choose if you want to «Notify your contacts». You can choose if you want to notify everyone, those who have a good chat or if you want to customize the selection by looking for contact by contact. Remember that groups will always be notified when you change phone.

If you want to change WhatsApp phone number on Android on a new phone, this is what you should do:

-Firstly you will have to create a backup manually or in Google Drive on your old device to transfer your chat history.

-After all you have to do is install WhatsApp on your new device, register the new phone number and restore your backup.

How to change WhatsApp number on iPhone

To change the phone number on the same iOS device, first insert the SIM card with the phone number into the terminal and follow the steps below:

-Open WhatsApp Settings and press Account> Change number> Next.

-Write the old phone number in the first field and the new one in the second.

-Click on next and choose if you want to «Notify your contacts». You can choose if you want to notify everyone, those who have a good chat or if you want to customize the selection by looking for contact by contact. Remember that groups will always be notified when you change phone.

-Done this, you will be prompted to register your new phone number.

If you are changing the phone number on a new device, to transfer your chat history, you will need to create a backup copy of your old device in iCloud or on your computer. Once this is done, just install WhatsApp, register the new phone number and restore your backup.

