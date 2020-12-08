How to change the wallpaper in each WhatsApp chat [Vídeo]

WhatsApp has released an update that allows you to customize the wallpaper of each chat, both individually and in groups. Until now, it was only possible to change the background of all the chats, but now you can change the background of each of them and choose a different image.

You can select one of the photos that you have in the memory of your mobile phone, one of the light or dark images that come by default in WhatsApp (and that have been updated to incorporate more different models) or also use a different color tone to the traditional WhatsApp background with green doodles.

We tell you how to change the wallpaper of each WhatsApp chat in the following video:

How to customize the wallpaper of a chat in WhatsApp

To set custom wallpapers in WhatsApp you must take into account the operating system of your mobile phone, since the way to change them varies slightly:

-On Android, at the top of the chat, you must select the menu (the three dots) and there, access the “Wallpaper” section. Browse through the different options and select the wallpaper that you like the most, whether it is in the memory of your mobile phone or one of the default ones by WhatsApp.

-On iOS: from the Chat Information / Group Information section> Wallpaper and sound

To set a different wallpaper for WhatsApp dark mode, you just have to do the following:

– In iOS you must activate the dark mode from the configuration of your device and then change the wallpaper from WhatsApp Settings> Chats> Chat wallpaper

– On Android you must activate the dark mode from the device settings (if it is Android 10 or higher) or from WhatsApp Settings> Chats> Theme (if it is Android 9 or lower). Then change the wallpaper.

.