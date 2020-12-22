How to change the WhatsApp icon for a more Christmas one

- Advertisement -

Surely these days you send many funny messages to congratulate Christmas on WhatsApp, but if you are one of those who decorates the house every Christmas, you will also like to fill your mobile with Christmas motifs. For example, you can add a Santa hat to the WhatsApp icon -like the one that heads this news- or change it to any other design you want.

To change the WhatsApp icon on your mobile and make it more Christmassy you can use an app called «Nova Launcher»

We are going to explain how to change the design of the WhatsApp icon using a launcher called «Nova Launcher». It is nothing more than an app that allows you to customize your mobile and change the appearance of the home screen, customize the icons, add themes, sounds and colors on the device …

If you want the WhatsApp logo to look more Christmassy this holiday season, you just have to follow these steps:

-Enter the Google Play Store and download the app «Nova Launcher». There is a free version with limited functions, enough to give WhatsApp a Christmas touch, and a Prime version that costs $ 4.99.

-Prepare the image that you want to place as the new WhatsApp icon. You can use an image editing program to place a Santa Claus hat, a star … or use any other design on the logo. If you prefer, you can search for an image in a free image bank or download it from the Internet.

-Once you have selected the Christmas image you want for your WhatsApp icon and downloaded to your mobile, enter the «Nova Launcher» app and look in the «applications» section for WhatsApp.

-Leave the WhatsApp icon pressed for a few seconds to open a window with several alternatives. Press the “Edit” button and options such as changing the name of the app or even the icon are displayed.

-Press on edit icon and the system will guide you to find the image that you can place. Select from the gallery of your mobile the image with the Christmas hat on the icon of the messaging app.

-Locate the ideal size for the icon and when everything is ready, press the “Save” button.

.