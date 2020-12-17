How to change WhatsApp font NOW without using programs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There is no need to have another separate program or enter a website. For this there is a simple simple trick to change the letters or fonts of WhatsApp. You can achieve everything from the same messaging app just by performing these simple steps that we show you below.

While WhatsApp has limited the style of its letters, there is a way to change them easily. To do this, you just have to be attentive to the steps in this tutorial so that you don’t miss anything and don’t fail in the attempt.

You do not have the need to open an alternate website and write your text there, much less copy or paste that sentence that you have written to specify it.

This is how the new WhatsApp typography looks like without the need to use programs. (Photo: WhatsApp)

HOW TO CHANGE THE LETTERS OF WHATSAPP WITHOUT PROGRAMS

As you know, WhatsApp has released a number of features, mostly hidden, that many users are unaware of how to use. This is the case of changing letters without the need to open external programs. Use these steps:

On iPhones, it’s easier to use this new font style by just pressing the selected text for two seconds. (Photo: WhatsApp)

NEW WHATSAPP EMOJIS

Like every year, WhatsApp has incorporated a new list of emojis to its conversation platform. He recently added the icons of the mate, the paella, the bat, the mototaxi, the tooth, the clown, the ostrich, among other characters and / or objects. This time, thanks to Emojipedia, some of the emoticons that will be part of the application at the end of 2020 have been made public.

Although WhatsApp added its new 230 emojis in November, it is expected that these 117 figures can also be seen only in that month.

These are the new emojis that will arrive in 2020. (Photo: WhatsApp)

According to the Unicode website, the new members of this “select group” were chosen after its Emoji Subcommittee “analyzed thousands of proposals submitted by users” around the world, which had to include the reasons why they should be included. in the list and other data.

Unicode highlighted that among these symbols, which exceed 2,000 in total and that they have become popular in messaging services for representing feelings and facilitating the expression of ideas, especially in WhatsApp, the emojis that many were claiming will finally arrive. What are the new ones? Here we present them to you.

Among the new faces we will find the emoji that of the happy face with a tear of emotion, also the man with the mustache and pronounced glasses, the clenched hand, people hugging, the ninja are also enabled.

You will also see people in tuxedo suits, bridal gowns, men and women bottle feeding their children, Santa Claus without a mustache, heart and lungs.

On the other hand, in the animals section we will find the potted plant, the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, the feather, the beetle, the seal, the fly, the cockroach. , the worm, the rock, the wood.

On the food we will find the olive, the blueberry, the pepper, the pita bread, the tamale, the fondue, the bubble tea and the teapot.

Emojipedia also indicated that in WhatsApp new places will be added such as the shack, the pickup, the skateboard. While in the objects section we will have the magic wand, the colored piñata, the Russian doll, the needle and thread, the knot, the sandal, the accordion, the military helmet, the long drum, the coin, the saw, the boomerang.

Other objects that will also be present are the hook, screwdriver, mirror, ladder, curtained window, plunger, mousetrap, ramrod, poster, toothbrush with toothpaste, and headstone.

One of the emojis that will be seen on WhatsApp is of the mother giving a bottle. (Photo: Emojipedia)

Finally, other emojis that will come to WhatsApp They are the flags and the symbols will be the elevator sign, the transgender symbol, the transgender flag.

Last year Unicode had also included fifty new symbols that revolutionized social networks, including the peacock, the flame, an abacus, the profession of superhero or the DNA double helix.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Learn how to make a video call with 8 people on WhatsApp

WhatsApp: application launches group video call update, exceeding 4 users.

SEE MORE OF WHATSAPP

RELATED VIDEOS

Learn the history to teach classes using WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the teaching tools of the elementary teacher Mónica Lanchipa