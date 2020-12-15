How to change your default payment method in the Android store

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

When a few years ago Google began to ask us for a payment method as a condition to create an account in its store, Many of us refuse because of not sharing the data of our bank cards and leaving them there stored in the cloud. What happens is that after what happened in recent years with the amount of services available through the Play Store, we have had no choice but to do so.

However, either to register a new card, or to modify one that has expired or select another payment method, the process to do it usually happens as something infernal and dangerous, when in reality it is the simplest and we can carry it out both through the browser of the PC (or Mac), and the screen of our smartphone. Surely, it is on the phone where this whole process has a much faster and more intuitive system.

We are going to define the payment method

So, whether you want to register a new card or delete another that has already expired, the process has to do with the Play Store app that you have on your Android. So we go there and click on the three horizontal lines that you have just at the top left. A drop-down menu will open and then we choose “Payment methods” to get to the place where you will see all those cards that you already have registered. Or not, so in that case a huge void will appear.

Payment methods in the Play Store.

To add a new card you will have to go a little further down, to the option of “Add debit or credit card”, although it is always possible the alternative of using the payment system of your mobile operator, or PayPal. In case you want to delete a card that has expired, or update the data of another already registered, the function that allows it is the “More payment settings”, which will take you to Chrome to put and remove any of the already added to your Google account.

Change, add or modify cards.

These payment methods have nothing to do with Google Pay, which are the ones used to pay in establishments through contactless terminals. Although an identical payment method can be used for both platforms, the configuration is done through different apps: one is the Android application, game and multimedia content store, and the other is the one that allows us to convert our smartphone into a card banking for all purposes.