How to change your GPS location to play Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is a game that has marked a before and after in the application of virtual reality to video games and is one of the most played titles in recent years. Time does not pass for him and he continues to have thousands of fans and followers around the world, who spend hours looking for new pokemons to hunt, and even they meet with their friends to go hunting.

However, if you live in a small town or rural area, you may have already hunted everything you could hunt and no new pokémos will appear. If this happens to you, today we are going to tell you an option, do fake GPS Pokemon Go so that you change your location and make the game believe that you are in another place. This way you will be able to enjoy a greater number of pokemons and gyms at your disposal, and you will also have the possibility of finding more rare and difficult to find pokemons, which possibly did not appear in your town.

Pay attention to this article because we are going to explain how to change your location on an iPhone phone. Pokémon Go’s GPS determines your location taking into account your IP address and the GPS coordinates of your mobile device. If you change these values, it will not determine that you are in your geographic area.

iPhone imposes many restrictions on the iOS system, so changing your location can be difficult … unless you have the application that we are going to recommend you today. Using the program called Tenorshare iAnyGo, which you can download for free for your iOS device (it is also available for Android), you will see that it is very easy to change the GPS of your mobile phone to play Pokémon GO on iPhone.

Once you download it, you just have to install the program on your computer. Start it and you will see that the determined mode is “Multipoint movement”.

Now connect the iPhone to the computer using the USB cable and the “Enter” option will automatically appear. Click on it, and if a message appears on your mobile asking if you trust that computer, click the “Trust” button.

A map will appear. Now you have to customize a route that you want to move on the map and set the speed to simulate walking. Click on the “Start moving” button.

Once this is done, the location of your mobile will change automatically, which will affect both the game of Pokémon Go and the location of all the applications that you have installed on your mobile phone and that work taking into account the location of the device.

Thus, from now on you can use Pokémon Go as if you were walking that route that you have designed, which will allow you to hunt Pokémon in that area. You can place your mobile phone anywhere in the world and play without limitations wherever you want, even in countries where Pokémon Go has not yet been launched!

Take the test and experiment by taking walks around other parts of the world to get hold of new Pokemon that are not found where you live. And all, comfortably from your home, without having to go hunting Pokémon. See more information in the following video:

