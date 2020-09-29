Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

How to check on your iPhone with iOS 14 if your passwords are secure

By Brian Adam
Password managers have become a very useful tool to store all the access information to our main online services and platforms. Is about programs that lock the users and passwords we use the most daily and that, on the one hand, they help us not to type so much and, on the other, they serve as a reminder in case our memory fails more than we would like.

Thus, Apple has been working on its own password manager for some years, although It has been with iOS 14 where it has taken the step that was missing to allow users to know to what extent their passwords are compromised. Either because they are very easy to guess, or because we use them systematically on many websites, or because Apple itself is aware that they have been compromised in some internet leak.

Let’s check the passwords

So things have to check how our security is on the phone and that is why We are going to go to the “Settings” of iOS 14. Next we look for the option of “Passwords” and we access the so-called “Security Recommendations”, which will appear with a red balloon on the right if we have some problems to solve. As you can see by the screens that you have just below, that is what happens right now with some of our accounts.

Check The Security Of Your Passwords.
Check The Security Of Your Passwords.

When accessing that section, You will see one by one all the accounts in which iOS 14 has detected problems. Some cases may be simple security notices, that we be careful and change the password because it is repeated in various online services, and in others that alert will jump because the password is extremely easy to guess: strings of “1234 …”, birthdays and things like that.

How can you check above, in the screenshot on the right, the notice that we show you is much more serious because it speaks directly that this password has appeared in online leaks, which means that some hackers could have it in their possession. The first thing you should do if you receive a notice of this type is to run to change it by clicking on “Change password on website”, although if you have some kind of two-step verification, that urgency is not so great.

You will have to repeat this process as many times as you have compromised accounts And, yes, we recommend that you adopt a secure password system, which is flexible, and with a specific code that identifies the platform on which you are registering.

