How to check or change Apple ID information without …

Some tutorials in past weeks have come up thanks to the fact that, for a year now, I have only used the Mac and I have not had access to an iPhone or iPad. Now the subject matter is important and it will be useful if at some point you do not have an Apple device with you. Do you want to check your Apple ID and see the active devices? Your trusted numbers? So you can check your Apple ID without needing an Apple device.

Why wouldn’t I have an Apple device to look up an Apple ID?

In my practical case, I no longer have access to an iPhone and the only way to check something about my account is via macOS. Although being honest, I do not carry the Mac everywhere and it is not the most practical way to check my account information.

In recent months I have used the query mode that I will expose below from an Android device. When changing my phone number, I did it when I no longer had access to the iPhone but still had access to the old number.

How can I change the trusted number? Thanks to the Apple ID page. In addition to being able to access it on an Apple device, it is also possible to do it from another device other than Apple through the website.

How to access my Apple ID page

It is very simple, the page in question is appleid.apple.com. You can access it in any web browser from any device. It does not matter if it is Windows or Android, it is an accessible web page and like any other.

Go to the page cited above. Enter your Apple ID (registered email) and password If you have two-step authentication activated, the numbers will reach your Apple device. In case you don’t have it, request that they call you or send you a text message. This is useful for when you no longer have an iPhone and only have a Mac, as is my case. Once inside let’s see what you have access to.

Your account information, in this case your Apple ID, will allow you to see the country, language, your date of birth and which email accounts are linked to your account.

You can change your password, generate app passwords, add or change trusted phone numbers and enable two-factor authentication. You can see the devices that are linked to your account, check the technical data and delete any that are no longer yours or do not recognize having activated.