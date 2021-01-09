How to check the list of restaurants you have visited on Google Maps

- Advertisement -

One of the advantages that Google Maps offers us is that, as the years go by, all our activity is stored in some way within their menus, So those who are especially lazy when it comes to keeping a diary with the things they do, it becomes a recurring box of memories where we can recover what we did on a specific day. Where were we? Where did we eat on the day of that celebration?

The problem is that Many times apps hide that information in hidden menus where finding them is very complicated, so we choose to let it go. In addition, on the few occasions that we dare to enter these functions, after the months we discover that the companies have decided to change their site so, somehow, we return to the starting box.

What restaurants have you visited and when?

So things, we are going to ask Google Maps to show us which restaurants we have visited since it has readings from our account. So we will resort to a function that surely everyone knows. This is the “Chronology”, which is in charge of keeping in its memory all those sites that we have been to and to which it later applies filters to separate them by categories.

Check the history of restaurants you have visited on Google Maps.

In this way we go to Google Maps and in the lower tab we select “Saved”. We will access another screen with more information and then we go back to the bottom until the “Chronology” balloon appears. We play there and we’ll get to the heart of what we’re looking for, which are those places we’ve been. We focus on those designated as “Food and Drink”. In that place we will find restaurants, bars, etc.

Check the history of restaurants you have visited on Google Maps.

Once you access that menu, All those you have visited will appear in chronological order, with dates from the last time you were in them, as well as functions to save them as favorites or remove them from that list. Right above you will see an interesting map of the world where you can choose a region, country or continent and recall those feasts that you have had abroad, without having to go to look for them on the specific day.

This function will allow you to recommend a place to eat to a friend who is going on a trip, or remember the name of that place where the steaks were so good and, why not, repeat a visit as soon as the restriction measures due to the pandemic pass away.