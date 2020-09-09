How to check the Radar Covid exposure contacts on your smartphone

Radar Covid is here to stay for some time and in the absence of better methods, it will be the most efficient way we have (if we all use it) to know if we have run any risk throughout the day. So as new autonomous communities join this project, it is more necessary to know how the application works.

The truth is when we open Radar Covid we did not find too many options since in itself, we cannot do anything, nor configure any parameter in another way: it works in a very specific way and its only objective is to know if an infected person has been with us for more than 15 minutes at an equal or less distance at two meters. With that on the table, is it possible to consult those “exposure contacts”? The answer is yes.

The mobile saves all contacts

First of all we must say that in the case of Radar Covid, when we speak of a “contact” we refer to another device that has left a record clear of having been close to us and that it could lead to a Covid-19 exposure alert. Surely this is not the case, but at least it will help us in the future to have a slight idea of ​​the moment in which we were especially at risk, thanks to the time it occurred.

Exposure check on Android.

Say, first of all, that Radar Covid is not the place to check these “exposure contacts” since everything happens within the settings of the operating systems, both on iOS and Android. Precisely, just above you have the menus to which you must go in the case of the Google OS, within the section “Notifications of exposure to covid-19”. By clicking on “Exposure checks” we will arrive at a screen full of hours in which the terminal has communicated with other devices. Touching each of them You will see the origin of the notification (Radar Covid), the number of matching keys and the date and time.

Exposure check on iOS.

If you have an iPhone, this information can also be found in the iOS settings, in the “Exposure notifications” and later by clicking on “Exposure record status”. Then you go to the part of “Exposure checks” and you will see another history of potential contacts (which do not necessarily have to be risky) with hours that, when pressed, will offer you the same information as in the case of Android.