Tech NewsAppsMobile

How to check the Radar Covid exposure contacts on your smartphone

By Brian Adam
0
8
How to check the Radar Covid exposure contacts on your smartphone
How To Check The Radar Covid Exposure Contacts On Your

Must Read

Reviews

It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

Brian Adam - 0
It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In...
Read more
Apps

More privacy for your mobile with TrackerControl, an app that blocks trackers and analyzes their connections

Brian Adam - 0
Given the enormous number of connections that apps make without your knowing it, With TrackerControl you will not only know which servers...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos adds spectacular new video editing features

Brian Adam - 0
Taking advantage of the fact that the holidays are over and that millions of users are relentlessly uploading photos and videos to Google Photos,...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a Home Cinema soundbar and new projector

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched new and interesting products in the last hours. Among them we find the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater, a Home Cinema with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Radar Covid is here to stay for some time and in the absence of better methods, it will be the most efficient way we have (if we all use it) to know if we have run any risk throughout the day. So as new autonomous communities join this project, it is more necessary to know how the application works.

The truth is when we open Radar Covid we did not find too many options since in itself, we cannot do anything, nor configure any parameter in another way: it works in a very specific way and its only objective is to know if an infected person has been with us for more than 15 minutes at an equal or less distance at two meters. With that on the table, is it possible to consult those “exposure contacts”? The answer is yes.

The mobile saves all contacts

First of all we must say that in the case of Radar Covid, when we speak of a “contact” we refer to another device that has left a record clear of having been close to us and that it could lead to a Covid-19 exposure alert. Surely this is not the case, but at least it will help us in the future to have a slight idea of ​​the moment in which we were especially at risk, thanks to the time it occurred.

Exposure check on Android.

Say, first of all, that Radar Covid is not the place to check these “exposure contacts” since everything happens within the settings of the operating systems, both on iOS and Android. Precisely, just above you have the menus to which you must go in the case of the Google OS, within the section “Notifications of exposure to covid-19”. By clicking on “Exposure checks” we will arrive at a screen full of hours in which the terminal has communicated with other devices. Touching each of them You will see the origin of the notification (Radar Covid), the number of matching keys and the date and time.

Exposure check on iOS.

If you have an iPhone, this information can also be found in the iOS settings, in the “Exposure notifications” and later by clicking on “Exposure record status”. Then you go to the part of “Exposure checks” and you will see another history of potential contacts (which do not necessarily have to be risky) with hours that, when pressed, will offer you the same information as in the case of Android.

Related Articles

Reviews

It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

Brian Adam - 0
It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In...
Read more
Apps

More privacy for your mobile with TrackerControl, an app that blocks trackers and analyzes their connections

Brian Adam - 0
Given the enormous number of connections that apps make without your knowing it, With TrackerControl you will not only know which servers...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos adds spectacular new video editing features

Brian Adam - 0
Taking advantage of the fact that the holidays are over and that millions of users are relentlessly uploading photos and videos to Google Photos,...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a Home Cinema soundbar and new projector

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched new and interesting products in the last hours. Among them we find the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater, a Home Cinema with...
Read more
Entertainment

RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070: Everything you need to know about NVIDIA GPUs

Brian Adam - 0
NVIDIA has presented the new range of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Let's analyze together the three models GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080...
Read more
Apps

Twitter already explains why a topic is a trend, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you are one of those who pick up your mobile every few hours and go to Twitter to see what topics are trending,...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©