Do you want to know how much free space you have on your Mac? Or maybe how much space does a certain application take up on your computer? Either way, you can check your Mac’s storage space in seconds.

You’ll want to periodically check how much space you have available on your Mac’s hard drive to make sure you’re not running out of storage. MacBook owners can be even more cautious about this, because they cannot change the solid state drives in their devices. Since now, Apple solders them instead. And sometimes, you just want to see if there are any unwanted apps or files and remove them from your device to free up some space.

If you are not familiar, read on to learn how you can check the storage space on your Mac.

How to check the storage space on your Mac

Regardless of whether you have a MacBook Pro or an iMac or Mac Pro, checking available and depleted storage space is a fairly simple and straightforward procedure on macOS. Just follow the steps below to get started.