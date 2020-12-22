How to check the winning numbers of the Christmas Lottery from an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you want to know if you got a pinch from the Christmas Lottery? Do you have a tenth and your mobile at hand? Then you only need one application to know if your luck has touched you: we recommend the best applications with which check the winning numbers of the Christmas Lottery.

The Lottery of December 22 is part of the ritual of every year, it is the one that starts the Christmas holidays. This year they will be lackluster, both the parties and the raffle itself, but that is not an excuse to miss the moment, nor to celebrate that health is the most important. But hey, if you got a pinch, even if it’s the stone, it will be. Of course, first you have to check it. Let’s see how.

TuLotero

It is our favorite application to carry out all the draws of the Lottery and State Betting. With TuLotero you will have all the results instantly and you will have a search engine with which to check if your tenth is awarded. Even during the Christmas Draw itself. With one drawback: You must register in TuLotero to use the application.

All you have to do is install the TuLotero app, access the ‘Games’ section (center of the lower menu) and points with the camera to the barcode of the tenth. The application will tell you if it has been awarded and, if it is, TuLotero will tell you how much you get. In seconds and in a very comfortable way.

TuLotero – Christmas Lottery 2020 – Euromillions Developer: TuLotero

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

LotteriesPRO

This is the official application of State Lotteries and Gambling. With it you cannot place bets, as with TuLotero (nor with any that is in the Play Store since Google prohibits it), but you can identify the possible prizes that any participation has. Like the Christmas Lottery numbers.

Once LoteríasPRO is installed, and after checking the profile (the application must know that you are of legal age), click on ‘Check prizes’, the icon in the center on the right. Give access to the camera with ‘Scan’ and points to the barcode of the Lottery ticket: the app will check the database if said tenth is awarded.

LotteriesPRO Developer: State Lotteries and Gambling (SELAE)

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Lottery and Betting Scanner

Nothing is as simple as opening the app, pointing the camera at the code of the tenth and instantly finding the prize associated with it: Lottery and Betting Scanner is enough and enough for the task we have set ourselves. It works very well, although the application has advertising.

The steps are as we have described them: you have to open the application, click on ‘Scan code’, orient the camera to the barcode of the tenth and the Lottery and Betting Scanner will search the database of the Christmas Draw to search matches with awards. You can also upload an image from the gallery (in case you had shared the tenth) and manually search for the acquired numbers.

Lottery and Betting Scanner Developer: Sweepstakes Scanner

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Extra: check your Christmas Lottery numbers without an app

Accessing the download of an app is a quick and easy way to check the Lottery tickets: any of our recommendations will serve you perfectly. Although you may not want to install software that you will only use once; hence we offer you a alternative without any installation: the Lotteries website.

On the official website of the Christmas Draw they have enabled a simple search engine with which you can find out if your numbers have received a prize. Enter from here on the web, write the numbers of your tenths, how much you played and find out how much you take. That you didn’t win anything? In a year where health has been more in danger than ever, continuing to maintain it is the best reward.