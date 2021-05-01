How to choose a strong password [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Choosing a strong password for any online service is not an easy task: it is necessary to invent more and more make things difficult for cybercriminals and that they cannot get hold of the password that gives access to our profile of a social network, from where they can extract a lot of information, or even worse, to our bank account or any other online service in which we are registered.

In the following video we offer the keys on how to choose a password so that it is totally secure:

But in addition to the clues that we offer in the video, it must be borne in mind that choosing a good password is not enough to guarantee online security. You have to take other aspects into account that are equally important.

For example, it is necessary to use a different password for each online service in which we are registered. Thus, if one is compromised, it will not be as easy for cybercriminals as testing it in the rest of the services we use.

In addition, passwords have to be changed at least every two months, all of them, without exception, to make it difficult for cybercriminals and to “start over” for those who already have access to our accounts. And of course, you should not choose any of the most used passwords.

It is true that this can cause a problem when remembering all the passwords that have been used. That is why it is very useful to use a password manager, such as LastPass or even Dropbox, which offers a service to its users. Even Facebook seems to be developing its own password manager and most Internet browsers have their own too.

With these password managers, the credentials are stored in the computer in an encrypted form and no service has a service for them, they only use them to proceed with the login, but without even knowing their content. In this way we will avoid having them written down in a notebook – within the reach of anyone – or in a Word document on our computer, something that many users do – wrongly -.

