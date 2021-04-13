web
How to clean your Xiaomi thoroughly by deleting apps and services pre-installed with this tool for MIUI

We are going to teach you how to thoroughly clean a Xiaomi mobile thanks to a complete tool that allows not just delete pre-installed apps like games, Facebook and so on, but system services that are of virtually no use to the user.

For this tutorial you will need a Xiaomi mobile phone and a Windows, Mac or Linux computer. The process is very simple and in a matter of seconds you will have your Xiaomi ready to save battery, minimize MIUI problems and free up a good part of the internal memory.

Sweep all the MIUI junk with Xiaomi ADB / Fastboot Tools

Miui

Xiaomi ADB / Fastboot Tools is a tool that you can download from Szaki’s GitHub, the developer who created it. It is a very simple tool that takes advantage of ADB privileges to sweep off the map a good part of the services and apps that your Xiaomi comes with. When you use the tool you will realize that the bloatware is very high.

The first step we have to take is to download Oracle Java for Windows, macOS or Linux, depending on your operating system. This is an essential step since the tool is developed in Kotlin with the Java virtual machine, so Oracle Java is necessary when opening the tool’s .jar file.

Once the Java is downloaded and installed, we download the tool, an executable .jar file that is installed in a couple of clicks. Ready, now we just have to open the tool and connect our Xiaomi in debugging mode. If you don’t know how to do it, these are the steps.

  • Open your Xiaomi settings
  • Go to ‘On the phone’
  • Press 7 times on ‘MIUI version’
  • Now go to ‘additional settings’, where the developer options will be
  • Enable USB debugging
Image 2021 04 13 10 58 06

When you connect the Xiaomi to the PC, it will ask you to give permission to trust the computer, necessary for the ADB to work through USB debugging. Once connected, All the apps that your Xiaomi has will appear, including MSA (an app to send advertising), services to collect data from your phone, third-party apps …

You can delete apps without fear, since all the apps selectable in the tool are not necessary for the operation of the phone

Everything that appears in the tool can be erased without problems, including Google apps that you may not use. In the event that we have accidentally deleted something, we have the option of reinstalling it with the tool. We can also disable apps instead of deleting them. Changes take effect immediately, so you don’t need to restart your phone or do anything else.

