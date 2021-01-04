How to configure Windows Hello for maximum security

Surely many times you have heard of Windows Hello . If you don’t know exactly What is it or you do not know how to set it You have come to the right place, since today we are going to show you everything you need to know about this system that has Windows 10.

Just as smartphones can be unlocked with the face or with the fingerprint, Windows can also do it thanks to the Windows Hello system that we are going to talk about next.

What is Windows Hello?

Windows Hello is a Windows 10 security system that allows us to unlock the computer without entering the password, that is, by biometric means like face unlock or fingerprints.

This system is especially appreciated if we have a Microsoft account with a very long password (the best to protect) that is quite tedious having to write it every time we use the computer. Thanks to Windows Hello we keep that powerful password, but we unlock in seconds the PC.

We can unlock the computer in various ways, some classic and others more modern today.

PIN : we can put a series of numbers to unlock the PC.

: we can put a series of numbers to unlock the PC. Password : in this case we can choose letters and symbols.

: in this case we can choose letters and symbols. Picture password : the computer will be unlocked if a certain pattern on the image, something that we have previously configured.

: the computer will be unlocked if a certain pattern on the image, something that we have previously configured. Face unlock : the camera that we have will help us to unlock the computer, as long as it is compatible.

: the camera that we have will help us to unlock the computer, as long as it is compatible. Fingerprints : if our computer has a fingerprint reader, this can be a good system to configure.

: if our computer has a fingerprint reader, this can be a good system to configure. Security key: we can use a FIDO key or similar to unlock.

Compatible accessories

To be able to unlock, especially in relation to the biometric section, it is essential to have a compatible hardware. If our computer is limited in this sense, we can always choose to buy accessories that allow us to use Windows Hello to its full potential.

If we want to unlock the computer by fingerprint, but we do not have this option as standard, we can always choose an accessory that serves this purpose.

We have several fingerprint readers to connect to USB from our laptop on Amazon. They are accessories that hardly take up space and that will allow us to have great security when unlocking the PC, since it can only be done with our fingerprint, which, as you well know, is absolutely different in each person.

Configure Windows Hello

The way to configure all the options that Windows Hello presents to us to unlock is simpler than you could imagine. All systems protect in their own way, so we will see how all the options are configured that we have at our disposal.

PIN

With this unlocking system, every time we start Windows it will ask us for the numbers that we have previously configured for it. For this we must carry out the following steps:

We open the menu Setting pressing the cogwheel on the left when we press Start.

pressing the cogwheel on the left when we press Start. Once inside we must go to Accounts .

. Then Login options .

. Now we select Windows Hello PIN and click on Add .

and click on . Now we must start our Microsoft session, if we did not have it previously started.

It’s time to choose PIN that we want to put and repeat it again on the line below. Once done we just click on To accept and ready.

Password

With this method we can change the password of our Microsoft account in case we need it to be a little faster and easier, to enter when turning on the computer. In this case we have to use both numbers and letters.

We go back to Setting , Bill and then to Login options.

, and then to Then they will verify our identity by the method we have chosen when setting up our Microsoft account or we will have to log in if we haven’t done it before.

by the method we have chosen when setting up our Microsoft account or we will have to if we haven’t done it before. Once the verification is complete, we will have to put the current password and then the new one for which we want to change it. At the end we press To accept and it would be.

Picture password

In this case, it is a question of choosing an image to serve as a pattern to unlock the computer when it is turned on.

We must go back to Setting , Bill and Login options .

, and . We select Picture password and click on Add .

and click on . At that time, you will log in with our Microsoft account or ask us for the password.

Once we identify ourselves it will be time to set the pattern that we will have to repeat every time we start the PC, all this on an image.

Face unlock

To unlock the computer with our face, in addition to having hardware that allows us to do so, as we have already discussed, we just have to follow a few simple steps:

Let’s go to Settings, then to Bill and then we enter Login options .

and then we enter . Now click on Setting .

. At this time a screen will appear where it tells us how facial recognition works. We must click on Introduction to continue.

to continue. Before reading our face, he will ask us to put the PIN code or password that we have specified in the team.

that we have specified in the team. Now our infrared camera to recognize our face. During the time it takes to read our face we must stay inside the square that appears on the screen.

to recognize our face. During the time it takes to read our face we must that appears on the screen. Once you have finished, you will indicate it to us and ask us to let’s set a PIN code (if we don’t already have it) just in case facial recognition fails. In this way we would already have our face configured, so that it reads it every time we want to enter Windows.

Fingerprints

This fingerprint unlocking system is also really good and safe, since no one in the world will have the same fingerprints as us. It is configured as follows.

As we always enter Setting , Accounts and then Login Options .

, and then . Now we must identify ourselves, either with PIN or password, depending on what we have configured.

At that moment it will ask us to put our finger and remove it several times in a row from the fingerprint sensor so that it will read our fingerprint. There will come a time when it is complete and that will be when we will have to set a PIN number security (if we do not have it) in case the fingerprint system fails.

Security key

To configure a security key, we must perform steps very similar to the rest of the systems.

We are going to Setting , Accounts and Login options .

, and . Then we choose Backup copy , we connect the key to USB port from our computer and we follow the steps indicated on the screen.

, we connect the from our computer and we follow the steps indicated on the screen. Once the process is finished, we can unlock our PC with a key.

Turn off Windows Hello

If there comes a time when we no longer want to use any of the Windows Hello systems to unlock the computer, we can remove them very easily.