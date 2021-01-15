Tech NewsWindows How to connect an Xbox Series X or Series S controller to a Windows 10 PC By Brian Adam 0 7 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must Read Samsung gets a little closer to Google: One UI 3.1 comes with Google Messages and Discover by default Google improves the browser integrated in its app with a new navigation menu Cherry, Tom Holland’s new movie already has a trailer YouTube will allow you to make purchases directly from the videos Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - How to connect an Xbox Series X or Series S controller to a Windows 10 PC - Advertisement - Follow us on Google News Tagsconnectcontrollerserieswindowsxbox Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Apps Samsung gets a little closer to Google: One UI 3.1 comes with Google Messages and Discover by default Brian Adam - 0 With the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, an important innovation has arrived at the software level: One UI 3.1. ... Read more Apps Google improves the browser integrated in its app with a new navigation menu Brian Adam - 0 A new change in the design of the browser integrated into the Google application makes it easier and more complete to move... Read more Apple Cherry, Tom Holland’s new movie already has a trailer Brian Adam - 0 A new week ends and thus we reach the middle of the first month of this new year 2021, a year in which we... Read more How to create animated stickers for WhatsApp? Turn your iPhone’s Apple logo into a screen capture ‘button’ How to hide Instagram conversations? Shanghai Organization of Foreign Ministers meeting, 7 member states agree on... Xiaomi’s new 80W wireless fast charging achieves insane speed Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe