How to connect the PS4 controller to the mobile to use it with Remote Play

Playing the PlayStation 4 from your Android mobile is not only possible, it is also quite simple: just follow a few steps to connect the Dualshock 4 to the mobile and have everything ready to use Remote Play. So you can play both from another room in your house and in another part of the world.

Sony has been incorporating the option of connecting with the PS4 in its Xperia for a few years to play from the phone screen. Fortunately, the company released Remote Play so that most Android owners could enjoy their games without having to buy a Sony Xperia. To do this, you have to connect the console control to your smartphone, a process that requires a few simple steps: complete it and you will be enjoying your games wherever you want.

Pair the Dualshock 4 like any other Bluetooth controller

Since the PlayStation 4 controller uses Bluetooth to eliminate the cables between the peripheral and the console, it is also possible to connect the controller to other Bluetooth devices, as it is an Android mobile. The phone detects the Dualshock 4 as if it were a generic remote control, although it is not as simple as searching from the mobile until you find it.

To connect the PS4 controller to your Android you must do the following:

Open the settings of your phone, go to the Bluetooth section and click on ‘Pair new device’.

Hold down the ‘Share’ and ‘PS’ buttons on the PlayStation 4 controller until the controller light blinks white. The Dualshock 4 must be turned off before putting it into Bluetooth pairing mode.

You will see that a new Bluetooth device appears on your mobile screen to link: 'Wireless contrller'. Tap on that device.

Accept the pairing (you do not need to give it permission to access the contacts, it is just a common question in Bluetooth pairings) and you will have the PS4 controller connected to the mobile.

To remove the pairing and use the controller again with the PlayStation 4, simply connect the Dualshock 4 to the console with the USB cable. Once connected, press the ‘PS’ button and the original Bluetooth link will be restored.

Once the Dualshock 4 is paired, you can use it for both Remote Play and Android games on your mobile

Now that you have the remote connected to the phone, you can play the PlayStation 4 from the mobile screen using Remote Play. In the event that you do not have the application configured, you will have to download it from Google Play and it would start with your PlayStation account (it is likely that you will have to enable remote use from the settings of your console).

Configure your PlayStation 4 if you did not have Remote Play active

If you had not activated the Sony application to link the mobile and the PS4, you will have to carry out this process to access your console from Android. Follow the next steps:

Make sure the PS4 is turned on and connected to the internet .

. Open Remote Play and sign in with your PlayStation account details.

The application will search for your console on the network. If you are lucky you will not have to perform any further steps, although usually you need to manually register the link.

If Remote Play did not find the console, go to the PlayStation 4 settings and go to ‘Remote play settings’. Make sure the ‘ Activate remote play ‘is checked.

‘is checked. Click on ‘Add device’ and look at the eight-number code: you have to paste it into the Remote Play application on your Android. Then click on ‘Register’.

Once everything is ready, you will have the TV screen replicated on the mobile screen: you can access the PS4 from anywhere and play your entire collection of titles with the help of the remote connected to the phone.