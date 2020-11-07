EntertainmentTech News

How to connect your new Chromecast to a wired network (no wifi)

By Brian Adam
0
17
How to connect your new Chromecast to a wired network (no wifi)
How To Connect Your New Chromecast To A Wired Network

Must Read

Editor's Pick

Best Science Fiction Novels

Abraham - 0
These literary works try to extrapolate the future impact of technology through fascinating narratives. The difference compared to other genres, such as fantasy...
Read more
Entertainment

How to connect your new Chromecast to a wired network (no wifi)

Brian Adam - 0
The new Chromecast is among us and you can already buy it in our country. A device that has substantially improved the user experience...
Read more
iphone

Today the reservations of the iPhone 12 mini / Pro Max and HomePod mini open

Abraham - 0
The online Apple Store has closed its virtual doors today in preparation for the opening of pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 mini /...
Read more
Apple

iOS 14.2 is here: 100+ new emoji, quick access to Shazam and more

Abraham - 0
Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to iPhone and iPad users respectively. One of the highlights of the new iPhone...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new Chromecast is among us and you can already buy it in our country. A device that has substantially improved the user experience and that has decided to follow in the footsteps of other competitors such as the Fire TV Stick from Amazon, or the Mi Stick TV from Xiaomi: a remote control, Google TV installation and apps that we can install so as not to need an external device from which to broadcast all the content.

However, to all these advantages we must add a defect that for many users is decisive, especially in those cases in which they want to obtain the best possible image quality: it does not have a very useful Ethernet port. Remember that the old Ultra model did have one, a connector for RJ-45 cables that was located in the base of the charger itself of the Chromecast, and that it allowed us to reach 4K resolutions to, for example, play with Stadia titles if we have a Pro subscription.

Install an ethernet port now

The point is that, although Google has forgotten (or hasn’t it?) To install one of these wired network ports, we have the opportunity to solve it thanks to what is the great contribution of this new Chromecast: its USB-C connector. Thanks to it, it is possible to expand its connection possibilities, and expansion, to always obtain the best performance and image quality, with a stability that will barely offer cuts and, best of all, error messages in which it tells us that because of the wifi, some content is no longer available at that time.

Ethernet connector with USB-C charging port.

To install an ethernet port for wired networks simply You must buy an adapter that has a USB-C connection cable and, in addition, another extra port to plug in the power adapter that powers the HDMI dongle from the charger itself. That is why in the case of the models that only have that connector for RJ-45 cables, and that are cheaper, they will not work because you will not have a way to connect the Chromecast to the current.

Ethernet port for USB-C without charging connector.

There are many models available, with prices that are mostly around 20 euros and that have, like the one you have in the photograph above, expansion possibilities through other USB connectors. Thus, It will be possible to see content that you have stored on pendrives and play them through the new Chromecast Thanks to its Google TV installation, it is able to manage these additional units.

Related Articles

iphone

New emojis, wallpapers and discover music: this is what comes to your iPhone today

Brian Adam - 0
We do not usually dwell on the updates that Apple publishes after the launch of a new version of iOS, basically, because they are...
Read more
Google

Google Photos will have exclusive payment functions for Google One users

Brian Adam - 0
Since last March it was already clear, through evidence in the beta versions, that Mountain View had a plan to seduce users who use...
Read more
Social Networks

WhatsApp launches the option of self-destructing messages

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp announced this Thursday a new function that allows users to send messages that disappear after a certain period of time. The Facebook application,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©