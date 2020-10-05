How to contact Paypal: contact details

The Internet has revolutionized practically all areas of life, including of course the way we pay for any good or product. Companies like Paypal are in charge of managing these payments in a comfortable, fast and secure way. In addition, this tool is also used to send or receive money transfers in exchange for a small commission. The purpose of it is, of course, to make life easier for all the actors involved in an economic transaction and to provide them with security with the treatment of their money.

Perhaps Paypal continues to cause some suspicion in some sectors of society, but we can firmly affirm that making a transfer by this means is just as reliable as doing it between banks. The company has managed to be number one in its sector, respecting each and every one of the rules and laws of the countries in which it operates.

But sometimes certain drawbacks can appear with this service, which are annoying for any user and even cause various headaches. So, next, we are going to present you some of the ways to contact this company in order to solve the problems that may appear during the use of said application.

Instructions to contact Paypal

Paypal can boast of being one of the companies with excellent customer service, apart from enjoying a magnificent reputation. Likewise, the treatment it gives to the consumer is usually first class and the solutions it provides are, for the most part, satisfactory.

There are three ways in which we can contact this company, through its official website, through its application for smartphones and tablets or by calling its own phone number.

Email or message on the website

The process to contact PayPal through its website or by email is quite simple and consists of the following steps:

We visit Paypal’s own website.

We log in with our personal account or create a new one in the event that we are not registered in your database.

with our personal account or create a new one in the event that we are not registered in your database. We then click on the “Help” tab, located at the top of the window that appears.

Let’s go to “Message Center”.

Later we will see on the right a button with the text “Write”.

Once we click there, we choose the topic and the subtopic that we want to address.

We write in the most concise way possible the problem that we are suffering with the use and use of the application.

We send the message.

Mobile app

Likewise, contacting Paypal through the use of its app for mobile devices (smartphones, tablets) is very intuitive and easy. The process is the one that we describe just below:

We download the application on our mobile device.

We log in with our personal account or, failing that, we create one if we are not registered.

At the top right we see an icon called “Settings” that is similar to a wheel, click there.

In the menu that appears we select “Help”.

Later we click on “Get in touch with Paypal”.

We select the option “Send us an email”.

We click on the subject on which we want to practice the query.

We write the text in the most concrete way possible.

We sent it.

Phone call

If we want to contact Paypal through a phone call, the process to follow is similar to that of contacting the website or email, just when we are in “Help” we must select the following:

We click on “Call customer service”.

Inside we will see a phone number and a code that we will have to use. This code is only valid for a period of one hour.

We make the corresponding call and we will immediately contact the company’s customer service.

What is needed to contact?

As we have seen above, the process to contact Paypal is very simple. In addition, the customer service hours are quite flexible, since they are open Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 19:30, Saturdays from 09:00 to 17:30 and Sundays from 10:00 to 18:30 ( always talking about peninsular time). Such availability is synonymous with the fact that the company itself wants to provide the most efficient service possible and is truly interested in it.

We even have a section called “Frequently Asked Questions” on its own website where many of the doubts or problems that may appear with the operation of Paypal are answered. If our question is in this section, we will find the answer just below the corresponding question. Still, if we are not satisfied with it, then we can contact the company.

For this, we will need a computer or mobile device (smartphone, tablet), Internet connection or telephone and the data related to the query in question.

Other aspects to consider

When we contact Paypal other issues arise to take into account. For example, we should never provide our bank account number , since the company itself will never ask us for such information when we make an inquiry. The objective of all this is to flee from possible scams.

We must also bear in mind that the fastest and most direct way to contact Paypal is through the telephone call , but this could take several minutes, depending on the volume of calls received by the customer service. The best advice before this is to be patient and know how to wait.

On the other hand, and if you need it, we have this service available in the most widely spoken languages ​​throughout the planet (English, French, German, Japanese, etc.). Not surprisingly, Paypal is one of the most recognized technology companies in the field of online purchases and sales.