How to control Edge update data with the new feature coming to Microsoft’s browser

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to control Edge update data with the new feature coming to Microsoft

Microsoft has added an interesting novelty in its Edge browser. Available for now in the Canary version, the most advanced of those that exist, Edge is updated and now allows better control of the consumption of data that is carried out in the background when it comes to browser updates.

The new option, which we will now teach you to activate, which allows is prevent possible browser updates from consuming data network, something of vital importance especially if we are making use of a limited data network connection, common in many mobile rates.

Data control

Is about disable browser updates when the system detects that we are using a connection with limited resources, a measured connection, which is what the new option is called.

First of all, it is necessary to have a version of Edge equal to or greater than the one with the number 89.0.726.0 and which can be downloaded from the Canary Channel. This new option offers us a plus of control over the data consumed by Edge when updating.

Once we have updated the browser, just click on the three points that offer us access to the options menu and enter “Setting”. Within this section we must click on “About Microsoft Edge” and that is where we can activate or deactivate the configuration “Download updates through metered connections”.

With this new option, users will have the ability to decide if they want the system, in this case Edge, to download updates through metered connections. A feature already available in Edge and that sooner rather than later should reach other development channels before making the jump to the stable version.

Via | Techdows

