How to control the volume of your Airpods so that they do not harm your health

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
If you are not the ones who abuse the volume of the headphones, most likely your children are the ones who go around the house in a daze and in their own world, oblivious to everything that happens in your house. A minor problem if we compare it with the damage that can cause that music that they enjoy at all hours impacts against their eardrums with such force that in a few years they begin to suffer some kind of problem.

So nothing like having on hand a tool that allows us to know exactly what the degree of decibels is that our Airpods are playing for hours. And in that work, iOS 14 has a lot to say because it includes a new function called “Live Listening”, which will give us a hand in that necessary control of the volume when we listen to music or any other multimedia content.

We will control the decibels

If you have an iPhone and wireless headphones like Airpods you are in luck because you will be able to perfectly measure those levels of what you hear. To know, You just have to press play to what you want to enjoy and go to the Control Center of iOS 14 (be careful, the previous versions do not have a similar function). There you will see the icon of an ear with a green, yellow or red indicator.

Decibel control on Airpods.

You touch on that control and a window that is much more precise when it comes to indicating the volume of what we are listening to with the headphones will be displayed in full screen. While the levels remain below 80 decibels, the reading turns green, But if it exceeds that amount, the problems begin with an alarming yellow tone that invites us to reduce that volume.

The same happens in the iPhone (or iPad) of your children, that you can activate this live listening to have readings in real-time of the volume at which they listen to music and, at the same time, historical measurements within the Health application, which stores all those records in case you want to consult them later. This app is especially useful because, although when controlling your offspring they resort to the picaresque of lowering the volume, that is where you can see if they always keep the levels below 80dB. Even when you do not watch them and they think they have a free way to climb it to the top.

