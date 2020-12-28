How to create a fake message on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

If you want play a prank on a friend or relativeWhether it’s for April Fools’ Day, or anytime, or if you want to make it seem like a conversation was held on WhatsApp that didn’t really exist, there is a way to create fake WhatsApp messages that look completely real.

The application allows you to modify the text and even add photos and customize the appearance of the message

In recent days we have recommended applications to prank your friends this Christmas, and also web pages where you can create all kinds of jokes, but today we are going to focus on a specific one, which recreates a WhatsApp chat with the texts and elements that you want.

To do this and simulate a conversation on WhatsApp you have to access the website WhatsApp Fake Chat. In it you can completely customize the elements of your mobile phone screen to recreate a conversation on WhatsApp and thus play a joke on your friends or family.

As you will see as soon as you enter, you have the possibility to configure up to eight sections. On the one hand, you can put the name of your contact, as well as indicate if he is online or not at that time. You can also upload their profile photo (be sure to take the one that the person you are going to play the joke on also has on their profile, something that is easy by clicking on their profile photo on WhatsApp and taking a screenshot, for example. taking the screenshot you avoid the restriction of being able to save the WhatsApp profile photo)

You can also indicate the operator you have, as well as indicate the time of the screen and which tab you want to appear if you click “return to the previous screen.” You can also edit the option »Contact» and «Message».

Navigating the top menu, you can edit battery options too, of the connection … and even simulate an entire conversation, selecting the phrases, the color of the speech bubbles, if the message has been read and the double check appears or not … so that the conversation seems totally real.

Once this is done, all you have to do is download the image -or again, take a screenshot- and send the conversation to your friends… it’s a very realistic joke!

