How to create a group session on Spotify this Christmas

By Brian Adam
How To Create A Group Session On Spotify This Christmas

Brian Adam
There are fewer and fewer who do not have an account in Spotify. Its large database and many options for use mean that right now it is very close to the 300 million active users of the platform that several years ago marked a before and after in the music industry.

One of the options that has been present in the service not long ago is the one called Group session, which allows several users to listen to the same music and that all of them, if so decided, have control of the reproductions. Therefore, you have a feeling of being with friends or family, even if you are not in the same place (regardless of the location you are).

Group session restrictions

There are some and it is important to know them, since if they are not fulfilled it is not possible to use them. One of those that is important is that, for the moment, you must have a payment account in order to have access to Group Sessions. In addition, the number of users that can be part of one is five, although it is expected that the capacity of the function is increased gradually.

If all this is fulfilled, you will have no problems using this option, which at times like the confinements that have been suffered this year have proven very useful for users.

Pixabay

How to use this Spotify feature

Thanks to the scanning of a code (or sending it directly by the users), using the group sessions are very easy to use. What you have to do is follow these steps that we list below:

Once you are listening to the song or list that you want to be the one that everyone shares, you must look for the icon called Available devices (You will find it in the lower left area).

In the list of possibilities you will find a section called Start a group session. Click on it and on the terminal screen you will see a QR code that you can use with what is around you (there is the option to copy link to share for those who are not around).

If what you want is to join a session, entering the same section of Available devices, what you have to do is choose the option Use code or Scan a code. By doing this, you will directly enter the Group Session. He device that plays the music is the one that generated the list (So ​​connecting this to a Bluetooth speaker is an excellent idea).

