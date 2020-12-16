How to create a playlist on YouTube

- Advertisement -

Playlists allow you to order the sequence of content that will be played automatically, without the need to add them manually. It is a functionality that is present in many streaming platforms, such as Apple Music or Spotify, where we already explain how to create them. Today we will focus on their creation for another platform where they are very popular: on YouTube.

You can create a playlist on YouTube from the web version or directly from the app

You can create a playlist on YouTube both from the web version and from the mobile version by following a few simple steps. Next we will explain how to do it in each of them.

How to create a playlist from YouTube web

-The first thing you should do is identify a video and, from it, you will create the playlist. There are two ways to do it: one while the content is playing, by pressing the “add” button that is identified with three lines and the plus symbol. It’s below the content title. The other option, from the YouTube suggestions view, you just have to press the three vertical dots that are shown next to any video without playing it. Among the options displayed you must select “Add to queue”.

-By pressing the button, an option is displayed that allows adding the video to a list already created or to a new one. If “+ Create List” is selected, you will have to add the name to the list (you have up to 150 characters) and you will have to choose the level of privacy: “public” (for everyone to see), “Hidden” (for anyone who have your link see it) and “private” (just for you).

-You can add new videos to your list by repeating the process, but this time you will have to select the recently created list. You can add as many videos as you want, without limits. When you play the list, the contents, it will show one after another the videos in the same order that they have been added.

Create playlist in YouTube app

-Identify the first video for the playlist and click on the add button, consisting of three lines and the (+) symbol if the clip is playing. If you are in YouTube’s suggestions view, press the three vertical dots and the option “Save to a playlist”.

-In both cases, two options are displayed, one to incorporate the video into an already created list and the other to create a new list.

-If you choose to create the new list, you will have to choose a name and privacy settings, exactly the same as in the web version. The “public” of general access, “hidden”, accessible only to those who have the link and a “private” for exclusive use by the user.

-When you have the list created and configured, you press the «Create» button and when you want to add a new clip, the same procedure is carried out, adding it to the recently created list.

.