How to Create a Successful InMail Campaign on LinkedIn

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

InMails are paid messages, included in the premium versions of LinkedIn, that allow you to contact a user who does not follow the account that is writing to you.

The messages with the highest response rate are between 200 and 400 characters long and are personalized

After analyzing “tens of millions” of this type of InMails, sent by “recruiters” of companies between April 2020 and February 2021, LinkedIn has made public A study in which it describes which InMails get the best response rate. This is an important indicator both to measure the interest of candidates in landing a position and to check the effectiveness of the recruiters and analyzing the conclusions of this report will help to create a better LinkedIn inMail campaign:

LinkedIn InMails have a higher response rate if they are short that if they are long; Every day of the week, except Saturday, they have a similar response rate; Personalized InMails get up to 20% higher response rates, and Open to Work users have up to 75% higher response rates to recruiters’ messages.

Regarding the message extension, the study data indicates that InMails with between 200 and 400 characters have a response rate 16% higher than the average. As the characters increase, the response of the recipients decreases. From 1,400 characters and up, the response rate is 18% lower than average.

Regarding the days of the week, the data support that there is no great difference when it comes to obtaining an answer. Only Saturdays have a significantly lower response rate, up to 13% less. The best day to send a message is Monday, although the difference from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is only 1% higher.

The difference in response rates between custom and chain InMails is notable. The messages sent individually and those who are not written with a template get up to 20% higher response rate on LinkedIn.

Finally, the LinkedIn data shows that they are the “Open to Work” users, that is, those open to change jobs, those most likely to respond to InMails.

.