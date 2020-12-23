Tech NewsAppsVideos

How to create an audio chat on Telegram [Vídeo]

By Brian Adam
Telegram has once again overtaken the rest of instant messaging tools and today, despite being December 23, it has launched the twelfth update of the year, which incorporates an important novelty: audio chats.

We tell you how these new voice chats work and how to create one on Telegram in the following video:

Telegram is thus ahead of Twitter, which is already creating its own space for voice chats on the social network. It will be called Spaces and will arrive next year, but in Telegram this functionality is already available as of today for all users of the instant messaging application.

It works within groups. To create a voice chat you have to be the group administrator, and click on the three points that open the group configuration options. There you just have to click on “Add voice chat”.

Once created, at the top of the screen a navigation bar will be displayed where you will see group members who are leaving voice messages. At any time you can join and create your own audios, or listen to the ones that the rest of the participants have left.

You can listen to all of them and combine this task with sending text messages in this chat, or in others, where you can read and send messages while listening to the voice chat audios. You can activate your microphone when you want to send a voice message and you can also mute it if you wish.

“Thousands of users” can participate in the new Telegram voice rooms. Telegram has not indicated any limit, although it has expressly confirmed that it will be “several thousand users” who can use the new audio chats in Telegram groups at the same time.

What do you think of this new functionality? Are you more of WhatsApp or Telegram? We are waiting your comments.

.

