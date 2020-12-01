How to Create Different Rooms in a Zoom Video Call

Zoom is an application for making video calls that allows hosting, in its free version and under the mode of «Meetings», up to 100 people, but if you pay for the premium subscription you can have up to 1,000 guests in the same room.

Zoom’s “Breakout Rooms” allow the audience to be divided into a maximum of 50 rooms with 20 people each

With so many people, Zoom allows create small rooms or “Breakout Rooms”, something that must be programmed and activated by the host of the event, to divide the participants into groups of up to 20 people per room and in up to 50 different rooms. These can be renamed and configured independently.

Zoom’s small rooms allow the event host to divide people into small groups and send them to other sessions without leaving the video calling app. For example, if they are virtual classes, you can distribute the students into classrooms by subject, age, topic, work group …

Also, if you have a main event and it is divided into several activities or presentations, you can divide the event into several groups and so the audience can see your classes, meetings or activities with greater privacy.

These “Breakout Rooms” can be activated several times in the same event and when the scheduled time ends, all participants return to the main room or event in Zoom, so they can receive extra information in the same room, without going to another Zoom .

To record what happens in there, the host must have the recording function active and enter each room to take the shots. If rooms are programmed manually or automatically, only the host can walk through each section, but if attendees are given the freedom to choose which room to enter, this function is extended to them.

Although Zoom recently activated point-to-point call encryption, if activated in a video call 9 functions are disabled, including the creation of these small rooms. That is, they can only be used without end-to-end encryption.

How to divide the audience into groups or separate rooms during a Zoom video call

These small rooms can be created prior to the event, if users are registered, but it can also be done during the meeting, which is the most common. This would be the “step by step” to create them:

-Log in to your Zoom account from the browser, using the credentials to log in.

-Look in the sections on the left side for a call “Personal” and click on the “Settings” option.

-Scroll the screen down and in the section «In the meeting (Advanced)» locate the option «Group room» or «Breakout Rooms» if the tool is configured in English.

-This option has a switch that must be turned on to activate the small group rooms function.

-Once the “Breakout Rooms” function is configured in your Zoom account, it is only a matter of creating an event. When started, the option to divide the participants into groups will appear in the video call application bar. If you have many functions activated and you cannot see it, click on the “More …” button to see it.

-Just select it and a box with three options will be enabled, which are: «Assign manually» to add participants one by one to the rooms; “Automatically assign” to randomly distribute participants to different rooms; and a third and new option that appeared in the last Zoom update called “Allow participants to select rooms.” With it, attendees are allowed to choose for their own account which group to join.

-Depending on the option selected, the create button is pressed and a new window opens with the settings for each option. There, you can choose how long the rooms will be active, edit their names and much more.

Learn more in the following video that Zoom has prepared to explain how to use the small rooms within a video call:

.