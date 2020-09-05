How to create folders on your iPhone (or iPad) storage

One of the first surprises that users who make the leap from Android to iOS take is that when they want to save something in the phone memory, they find that it is not possible to access and that they have no alternative but to send the files and documents by email to have them located on the computer. The problem is that if, for work reasons, we always have to carry them with us ready to consult them, the usefulness of the smartphone is drastically reduced.

Luckily there are alternatives that, more or less, will offer us a functionality similar to that of having full access to the iPhone storage, and go through use the “Files” application, which is actually the one that hides Apple’s cloud, iCloud. It will be through it that we can organize all our information in folders in which we can copy, paste or move later everything we need.

Let’s create folders on the phone

To create a new folder in which you want to save those documents that have come to you through email, for example, just You have to go to the “Files” app on iOS. Once opened, you will see all the information that you have stored in it and that could be more than you imagine because any operation that you carry out with documents usually ends there. Even if you are not aware that the phone is using that location.

How to create folders on iPhone.

Once inside you slide the screen down so that a small line with two icons appears. You go to the one on the left, the one with the circle with three points inside. Click on it and a new menu will appear where it already offers you, first of all, the possibility of creating a folder. Finally, we put a name and accept. From that moment on, you will be able to transfer there the information that you want to always have at hand and that will be permanently accessible on your computer through the browser, on the iCloud website.

Are there other alternatives?

If you have a PC at home, with Windows 10, and you do not want to handle yourself in the Apple cloud, You always have other equally valid alternatives such as Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, Mega, Amazon, etc. They will serve as storage on the phone (through their official apps) with a folder system that looks similar to the one you are looking for on Android, but with the advantage that, in addition, all the changes you make to the content will appear instantly. on the desktop computer. So you will be able to consult in mobility any detail of a client, invoices or whatever without having to wait to get back to the office or home.