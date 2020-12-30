How to create group sessions on Spotify with your family and friends

- Advertisement -

A few months ago, it landed in Spotify a new function with which it is possible to create group sessions on the popular streaming music platform. This allows multiple people to control the same playlist. If you are one of those who always have to control the music at family or friends gatherings, this Christmas you can share session with other people.

A group session can include between two and five different users and it can be accessed both from the mobile app and from the Spotify desktop version. In this way, each user can control the same playlist started on a device, choose the next song to play, add new songs, or exit the session at any time.

This function allows users to simultaneously listen to the same playlist or podcasts from the same device from anywhere through a unique code.

Steps to follow to create a group session on Spotifiy

Pexels

The first thing we have to do is open Spotify and play the music that we want on the device that can be controlled by the members of the same group session. Once this is done, from the view of what is being played we touch on the option Connect to a device that appears in the lower left with an icon of a screen and a speaker.

Next, we choose the device where we want the shared playlist to play from the list. Below the list of devices, the ccode of our session, which will be the one that the rest of the people in the group with whom you want to share that list must indicate in order to join it.

The rest of the people must also go to the option of Connect to a device and under your personal code you will find a button Scan. By clicking on it, they will have to scan our code and it is likely that we will have to grant certain permissions to access the camera of our phone in order to scan the code. Once the camera application is opened, all that remains is to scan the code of the other person.

As the users of the group session in Spotify connect, we can see that it appears to us that we have started a group session on the Connect to a device screen. Right there, we can see the profile image of each user and it will be explained that each participant will be able to choose and control the music that is playing. If any of the participants click on the button Go out, the group session will automatically end.

This is a very useful function, but one that requires being a client of Spotify Premium to be able to use it. If you only have a free account, you will see that this option is not available.