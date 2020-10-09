How to create invisible folders on Windows 10 desktop

Our computer has become the place where we store our entire digital life, which includes work and personal matters. And who else who less, you might be tempted to gossip and see what you find on our hard drives, in such a way that he begins to look where he should not. So if you are in that position of looking for a way to hide information, we are going to tell you how to make (almost) invisible all the folders you want.

Original folder, and after the hiding process.

Say, anyway, that Windows 10 does not allow you to create invisible folders as such, but it is a fun trick Through which we can camouflage the information so that an eye that is not used to it passes over it thinking that there is nothing there. And if we also look for accommodation in some place on the hard drive that is not easy to reach, the plan can work out perfectly.

Hide the folder quickly

The way to make a folder invisible is very simple since you only have to change the main icon. Since many years There is the possibility of modifying that graphic element of a folder by some predefined ones that Microsoft it includes in its operating system and that, it must be said, have hardly changed in recent years. So we go to the desktop and create a new folder.

Properties of the new folder.

With it on the screen we press the right mouse button on the folder and select the last of the functions, at the bottom: “Properties”. A new menu will open that will remind the most veteran of other Windows from the past. The truth is that Microsoft has hardly changed its appearance so it will be very familiar to you. Now we go to the “Customize” tab and later, in the menu that appears, we have to go to “Change icon …”.

Change the icon for the new folder.

And this is where the magic happens because it turns out that, strangely enough, there is the possibility of putting a “no icon” as a folder icon, which is transparent and lets see the bottom of the folder in which we save it, or the desktop if we have it more in sight. To find it you will have to move to the right and click on those blank spaces that appear between the drawings, as we show you in the screenshot that you have just below.

Select new icon for the folder.

When you have already selected it, and that blue square appears, then you accept so that the new folder becomes invisible. Only the name will be seen, although if you put a single point, for example, the invisibility will already be practically total.