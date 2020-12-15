How to create quick responses on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Instagram allows you to create responses and save them, and thus use them to answer recurring questions that other people ask by direct message. Called quick responses or “saved responses”, they are only available in business accounts on Instagram, and although they do not allow an automatic answer, they do facilitate the answer when you are asking the same question over and over again.

The responses saved on Instagram streamline the process when answering a question that followers or clients ask very frequently

For example, with saved responses from Instagram, you can save time answering questions like “what is your opening hours?” or “what is your address?” You can program Instagram Direct messaging so that by indicating a single word, for example, “address”, the complete answer to “what is your address?” Is offered, without having to write the whole street, zip code over and over again and other elements of the address.

In this article, we will explain how to create and use “saved responses” on Instagram.

How to create and save saved responses on Instagram

The first thing you should do is log into your Instagram account and open the messages section. There, access a message that you want to reply to and click on the symbol (+) located in the bar to insert the text. Among the options that are displayed, select the text box with the three dots inside: this is the option to create quick responses on Instagram.

Now you would see the answers you have saved, to create a new one, click on the blue link identified as «New saved answer».

-Create your full message first and then associate an abbreviated text with the message. It will be the one you have to use to not write the full text.

-When you have the message and the abbreviation already created, press the blue check symbol located in the upper right corner of the screen to accept and save the changes.

-In case you want to add more quick responses, you just have to press the plus button (+) to continue adding messages.

How to send saved messages on Instagram

To send a reply saved on Instagram, just open the message you want to reply to. There are two ways to send them: the first is by placing the abbreviated text that has been previously configured and that is associated with the message. This enables the button for “saved responses” and pressing it completes the text directly. Finally press the button «Send».

The other option is to enter the message you want to reply to, press the plus symbol (+) located in the text bar and touch the “Saved responses” button. There you must select the message already stored and touch the “Send” button.

How to delete or edit quick replies

To delete a quick reply on Instagram, there are two options. The first is to enter the functionality again as if a new message were to be created, search for the one you want to delete and hold down for a few seconds on it until you enable the option to edit, where a red link also appears to delete it.

The other option is to access the profile configuration options, by clicking on the three lines located in the upper right corner of the app. Click on “Settings” and enter the option “Business”, “Company” or “Creator” -varies depending on the type of account- and the “Saved responses” function will appear. Upon entering, the messages already created are displayed. Press on one of them to edit or delete it.

