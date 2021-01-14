How to create stickers with your photos for WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The stickers, known in English as stickers, They are a fundamental element to convey our emotions more accurately. Although WhatsApp includes different installed packages and even allows you to download new ones, these may not be enough for you.

Do you have a funny photo worth turning into a sticker? In this guide we show you how you can use your photos as stickers in WhatsApp easily and quickly.

How to create custom stickers for WhatsApp on the iPhone

The first thing you should know is that you need an external application to create your own stickers. Since there is no official tool that allows you to do this, you can use Sticker Maker Studio.