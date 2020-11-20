How to create stronger passwords easily and with maximum security

Many companies dedicated to computer security, such as NordPass, remind us that in both corporate and home environments the use of secure keys is essential. Us help protect integrity and confidentialityd of information and personal data. We know that it is easy for us to create a password with strong security, so in this article we will cover the creation of a strong password.

What is a secure key?

In the first place, we will begin by defining in the security field what is a “secure key” or a “strong password”. A password is strong when it has a considerable length and has symbols, uppercase, lowercase and even numbers. That is, when it is out of the list of worst common passwords such as “123456” or “password”.

This type of password structure is intended to avoid the known so-called brute force attacks, which try to guess the password by testing all possible combinations until you find the right one.

Pixabay

How to create stronger passwords

What to avoid when creating a password

Avoid using dictionary words, number combinations, or strings of adjacent keyboard combinations. For example, “password”, “qwerty” or “123456” are terrible passwords, as they are too easy to crack. Also, refrain from repetitive characters, such as “aaaa” or “123abc”, and in no case choose passwords based on personal data that might not be completely confidential, such as your phone number, date of birth or name.

How to create a strong password

Never reuse passwords across multiple accounts. Create a unique one for each account and make them long, don’t settle for anything less than 12 characters, even more if you can. Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to significantly reduce the risk of passwords being added. Also, be sure to change your passwords at least every 90 days. To create a complex and robust password, take advantage of a password generator.

Get a password manager

Memorizing a series of random and complex passwords and having to type them in manually each time is no picnic. Fortunately, you can make your life easier with a password manager like NordPass’s, which is completely free.