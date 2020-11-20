Latest newsTech News

How to create stronger passwords easily and with maximum security

By Brian Adam
0
8
How to create stronger passwords easily and with maximum security
How To Create Stronger Passwords Easily And With Maximum Security

Must Read

Apple

Emotet Trojan The world’s most dangerous malware is back 07/20/2020

Abraham - 0
The Emotet Trojan became a horror for many users in 2019 and paralyzed entire authorities in Germany. After five months of radio silence, the...
Read more
Tech News

The Gmail ‘widget’ comes to your iPhone: how to easily install it right now

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, Apple updated iOS to version 14 last September and with it the widgets landed. Those modules that we can place on...
Read more
iphone

Don’t miss out on this deluxe edition of the iPhone 12 decorated with Biden and Trump

Abraham - 0
The Russian company Caviar, specialized in making smartphones with luxurious materials, has launched a new design based on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro...
Read more
Apple

Malware Dangerous mistake: Apple waves malware through a security check – and that twice on 01.09.2020

Abraham - 0
Malware usually has a hard time on Apple's Mac computers. Now the malware Shlayer was able to smuggle its way through the Group's security...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Many companies dedicated to computer security, such as NordPass, remind us that in both corporate and home environments the use of secure keys is essential. Us help protect integrity and confidentialityd of information and personal data. We know that it is easy for us to create a password with strong security, so in this article we will cover the creation of a strong password.

What is a secure key?

In the first place, we will begin by defining in the security field what is a “secure key” or a “strong password”. A password is strong when it has a considerable length and has symbols, uppercase, lowercase and even numbers. That is, when it is out of the list of worst common passwords such as “123456” or “password”.

This type of password structure is intended to avoid the known so-called brute force attacks, which try to guess the password by testing all possible combinations until you find the right one.

Pixabay

How to create stronger passwords

What to avoid when creating a password

Avoid using dictionary words, number combinations, or strings of adjacent keyboard combinations. For example, “password”, “qwerty” or “123456” are terrible passwords, as they are too easy to crack. Also, refrain from repetitive characters, such as “aaaa” or “123abc”, and in no case choose passwords based on personal data that might not be completely confidential, such as your phone number, date of birth or name.

How to create a strong password

Never reuse passwords across multiple accounts. Create a unique one for each account and make them long, don’t settle for anything less than 12 characters, even more if you can. Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to significantly reduce the risk of passwords being added. Also, be sure to change your passwords at least every 90 days. To create a complex and robust password, take advantage of a password generator.

Get a password manager

Memorizing a series of random and complex passwords and having to type them in manually each time is no picnic. Fortunately, you can make your life easier with a password manager like NordPass’s, which is completely free.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

Emotet Trojan The world’s most dangerous malware is back 07/20/2020

Abraham - 0
The Emotet Trojan became a horror for many users in 2019 and paralyzed entire authorities in Germany. After five months of radio silence, the...
Read more
Tech News

The Gmail ‘widget’ comes to your iPhone: how to easily install it right now

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, Apple updated iOS to version 14 last September and with it the widgets landed. Those modules that we can place on...
Read more
Apple

Malware Dangerous mistake: Apple waves malware through a security check – and that twice on 01.09.2020

Abraham - 0
Malware usually has a hard time on Apple's Mac computers. Now the malware Shlayer was able to smuggle its way through the Group's security...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©